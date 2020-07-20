4118 Mctavish Pl

Amenities

A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome close to shopping and dining with easy access

to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood. Large living room and bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, patio with storage shed, and laundry room are fabulous additions to

this townhome. The community is very quiet and private, located on a preserve. This is a great location and a great area. This property is pet friendly and has a washer and dryer hook up. This

townhome also has a walk in shower and large closets.



Home Features & Amenities



Stove

Fridge

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer and dryer hook up

open kitchen

Pantry

Pet friendly

Great location

Near carrollwood

Garden

Storage Space

Quiet neighborhood

Near Shoppes and Eateries

Near Transportation

Walk in shower