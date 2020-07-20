All apartments in Carrollwood
4118 Mctavish Pl

4118 Mctavish Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4118 Mctavish Pl, Carrollwood, FL 33618

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome close to shopping and dining with easy access
to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood. Large living room and bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, patio with storage shed, and laundry room are fabulous additions to
this townhome. The community is very quiet and private, located on a preserve. This is a great location and a great area. This property is pet friendly and has a washer and dryer hook up. This
townhome also has a walk in shower and large closets.

Home Features & Amenities

Stove
Fridge
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer and dryer hook up
open kitchen
Pantry
Pet friendly
Great location
Near carrollwood
Garden
Storage Space
Quiet neighborhood
Near Shoppes and Eateries
Near Transportation
Walk in shower

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 Mctavish Pl have any available units?
4118 Mctavish Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 4118 Mctavish Pl have?
Some of 4118 Mctavish Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 Mctavish Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4118 Mctavish Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 Mctavish Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4118 Mctavish Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4118 Mctavish Pl offer parking?
No, 4118 Mctavish Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4118 Mctavish Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4118 Mctavish Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 Mctavish Pl have a pool?
No, 4118 Mctavish Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4118 Mctavish Pl have accessible units?
No, 4118 Mctavish Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 Mctavish Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4118 Mctavish Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 4118 Mctavish Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4118 Mctavish Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
