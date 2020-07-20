4118 Mctavish Pl

Amenities
A 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome close to shopping and dining with easy access
to 275. This townhome community located in a very desirable area of Carrollwood. Large living room and bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, patio with storage shed, and laundry room are fabulous additions to
this townhome. The community is very quiet and private, located on a preserve. This is a great location and a great area. This property is pet friendly and has a washer and dryer hook up. This
townhome also has a walk in shower and large closets.
Home Features & Amenities
Stove
Fridge
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer and dryer hook up
open kitchen
Pantry
Pet friendly
Great location
Near carrollwood
Garden
Storage Space
Quiet neighborhood
Near Shoppes and Eateries
Near Transportation
Walk in shower