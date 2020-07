14157 FENNSBURY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

RENT PRICE INCLUDES POOL AND LAWN MAINTENANCE. MINT CONDTION -- 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE WITH SCREENED POOL AND FENCED BACKYARD. SPACIOUS OPEN GREATROOM PLAN WITH FIREPLACE AND A WET BAR. TOTALLY REMODELED KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM 42" CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND UPGRADED STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH SLIDERS LEADING OUT TO THE POOL. MASTER BATH HAS A JETTED TUB AND A SEPARATE SHOWER. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. LOCATED IN CARROLLWOOD WITH EASY ACCESS TO EVERYTHING.