14022 Village View Dr

Amenities
LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bath villa in the heart of Carrollwood Village. This amazing find features granite countertops, tile and wood laminate flooring and neutral paint throughout! Private driveway, spacious screened lanai and partially-paved backyard! Comes washer and dryer and includes lawn care. Highly desirable location - Carrollwood, Northdale and all of Dale Mabry! Don't this steal of a deal at an affordable price! Call Listing Agent Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 today!