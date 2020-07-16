14022 Village View Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bath villa in the heart of Carrollwood Village. This amazing find features granite countertops, tile and wood laminate flooring and neutral paint throughout! Private driveway, spacious screened lanai and partially-paved backyard! Comes washer and dryer and includes lawn care. Highly desirable location - Carrollwood, Northdale and all of Dale Mabry! Don't this steal of a deal at an affordable price! Call Listing Agent Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 today!