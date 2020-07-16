All apartments in Carrollwood
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

14022 Village View Dr

14022 Village View Drive · (813) 230-0235
Location

14022 Village View Drive, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Carrollwood Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bath villa in the heart of Carrollwood Village. This amazing find features granite countertops, tile and wood laminate flooring and neutral paint throughout! Private driveway, spacious screened lanai and partially-paved backyard! Comes washer and dryer and includes lawn care. Highly desirable location - Carrollwood, Northdale and all of Dale Mabry! Don't this steal of a deal at an affordable price! Call Listing Agent Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14022 Village View Dr have any available units?
14022 Village View Dr has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14022 Village View Dr have?
Some of 14022 Village View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14022 Village View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14022 Village View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14022 Village View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14022 Village View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 14022 Village View Dr offer parking?
No, 14022 Village View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14022 Village View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14022 Village View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14022 Village View Dr have a pool?
No, 14022 Village View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14022 Village View Dr have accessible units?
No, 14022 Village View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14022 Village View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14022 Village View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14022 Village View Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14022 Village View Dr has units with air conditioning.
