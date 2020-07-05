14015 Middleton Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 Bedroom Pool Home For Rent Northdale move in special! - Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage pool home for rent! It even has a bonus room perfect for an office. The bonus room features built-ins and access to a bathroom. Flooring is wood and tile throughout. Upon entering you will walk into an open concept formal dinning and living room combo. The kitchen is updated with black appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet. The Master bath features a skylight and large updated shower. The garage features extra storage space with a large closet. The pool is screened in with extra patio space. The backyard is fenced. Washer/Dryer hook ups available.



Rent: $2000 (Pool and lawn care INCLUDED)

Security Deposit: $2000

Bed: 3 + Bonus Room

Bath: 2

Garage



For more information please contact:

WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766



(RLNE1853541)