Carrollwood, FL
14015 Middleton Way
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

14015 Middleton Way

14015 Middleton Way · No Longer Available
Location

14015 Middleton Way, Carrollwood, FL 33624
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom Pool Home For Rent Northdale move in special! - Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage pool home for rent! It even has a bonus room perfect for an office. The bonus room features built-ins and access to a bathroom. Flooring is wood and tile throughout. Upon entering you will walk into an open concept formal dinning and living room combo. The kitchen is updated with black appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet. The Master bath features a skylight and large updated shower. The garage features extra storage space with a large closet. The pool is screened in with extra patio space. The backyard is fenced. Washer/Dryer hook ups available.

Rent: $2000 (Pool and lawn care INCLUDED)
Security Deposit: $2000
Bed: 3 + Bonus Room
Bath: 2
Garage

For more information please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766

(RLNE1853541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14015 Middleton Way have any available units?
14015 Middleton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 14015 Middleton Way have?
Some of 14015 Middleton Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14015 Middleton Way currently offering any rent specials?
14015 Middleton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14015 Middleton Way pet-friendly?
No, 14015 Middleton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 14015 Middleton Way offer parking?
Yes, 14015 Middleton Way offers parking.
Does 14015 Middleton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14015 Middleton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14015 Middleton Way have a pool?
Yes, 14015 Middleton Way has a pool.
Does 14015 Middleton Way have accessible units?
No, 14015 Middleton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14015 Middleton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14015 Middleton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14015 Middleton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14015 Middleton Way does not have units with air conditioning.

