13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE

Fantastic Townhome for rentA RARE FIND IN TAMPA! AMAZING LOCATION AT CARROLLWOOD COUNTRY CLUB!Location ,location, location! Expansive golf course views On the 9th hole of Meadow at Carrollwood Country Club and Resort!!! Walk out your door and Enjoy all the amenities-Fitness Center,Tennis,Fine Dining and Golf. Just steps away! Popular and convenient OPEN floorplan with a first floor Bedroom and ensuite(14x11)-perfect for guests.Brick paved walk to the Spacious inviting Entry- Beautiful Tiled flooring throughout living areas. Expandable Dining area will accommodate all DR Tables. HUGE kitchen with ample Cabinets, Stainless appliances. Large Great room with French Doors leading to an Awesome 25 x 12 Screened Patio-Perfect for Entertaining. Impressive Wood Staircase with wrought Iron Rails leads to upstairs and True Master suite with sitting area and private Bath/Spa. Garden Tub,Walk In shower,Double sinks and 10x7 Walk in Closet !! Ample secondary Bedroom as well. This is a rare opportunity to own a Like NEW townhome on a golf course in Tampa, Florida!