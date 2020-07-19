All apartments in Carrollwood
13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:25 AM

13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE

13920 Clubhouse Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13920 Clubhouse Dr, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
hot tub
tennis court
Fantastic Townhome for rentA RARE FIND IN TAMPA! AMAZING LOCATION AT CARROLLWOOD COUNTRY CLUB!Location ,location, location! Expansive golf course views On the 9th hole of Meadow at Carrollwood Country Club and Resort!!! Walk out your door and Enjoy all the amenities-Fitness Center,Tennis,Fine Dining and Golf. Just steps away! Popular and convenient OPEN floorplan with a first floor Bedroom and ensuite(14x11)-perfect for guests.Brick paved walk to the Spacious inviting Entry- Beautiful Tiled flooring throughout living areas. Expandable Dining area will accommodate all DR Tables. HUGE kitchen with ample Cabinets, Stainless appliances. Large Great room with French Doors leading to an Awesome 25 x 12 Screened Patio-Perfect for Entertaining. Impressive Wood Staircase with wrought Iron Rails leads to upstairs and True Master suite with sitting area and private Bath/Spa. Garden Tub,Walk In shower,Double sinks and 10x7 Walk in Closet !! Ample secondary Bedroom as well. This is a rare opportunity to own a Like NEW townhome on a golf course in Tampa, Florida!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have any available units?
13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have?
Some of 13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollwood.
Does 13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13920 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
