12613 Catamaran Pl

Pool Home in Carrollwood Village Community of Tampa!! Warm and inviting as soon as you enter this 3/2 pool home with its inviting hardwood flooring in the foyer area. Enjoy the decorative stone fireplace that adds additional ambiance to an already beautiful home, in the living room with French doors that open into the backyard oasis. Kitchen is massive with built in breakfast bar for continued conversations as the evening meals are being be prepared. Granite counters with a plethora of oak cabinetry for storage, enjoy the newer stainless-steel appliance package. Home features a Split floor plan with a true Master Suite with a large walk in closet, and its own slider door access to the screened in pool and patio area. Before entering the hallway is a small office space, nursery, craft or media room that transitions into one of the abundantly spaced bedrooms. Remaining bedroom is as spacious. Washer and dryer available with additional storage in the laundry closet. Enjoy your private oasis with a screened in pool and patio area that offers plenty of room for entertaining. Lawn Care, pool care and trash are part of this monthly rental amount. Pet friendly home, no aggressive breeds! Right around the corner from PDQ, a small hike to Chilis, Sam Ash or Chipotle Mexican Grill to name a few of the local eateries. Carrollwood Country Club is just around the corner for a round of golf or Villagio Cinemas. One of the many treasures located within 5 minutes of the home. Vacant and available now!