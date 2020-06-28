All apartments in Carrollwood
12613 Catamaran Pl
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:50 AM

12613 Catamaran Pl

12613 Catamaran Place · No Longer Available
Location

12613 Catamaran Place, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Pool Home in Carrollwood Village Community of Tampa!! Warm and inviting as soon as you enter this 3/2 pool home with its inviting hardwood flooring in the foyer area. Enjoy the decorative stone fireplace that adds additional ambiance to an already beautiful home, in the living room with French doors that open into the backyard oasis. Kitchen is massive with built in breakfast bar for continued conversations as the evening meals are being be prepared. Granite counters with a plethora of oak cabinetry for storage, enjoy the newer stainless-steel appliance package. Home features a Split floor plan with a true Master Suite with a large walk in closet, and its own slider door access to the screened in pool and patio area. Before entering the hallway is a small office space, nursery, craft or media room that transitions into one of the abundantly spaced bedrooms. Remaining bedroom is as spacious. Washer and dryer available with additional storage in the laundry closet. Enjoy your private oasis with a screened in pool and patio area that offers plenty of room for entertaining. Lawn Care, pool care and trash are part of this monthly rental amount. Pet friendly home, no aggressive breeds! Right around the corner from PDQ, a small hike to Chilis, Sam Ash or Chipotle Mexican Grill to name a few of the local eateries. Carrollwood Country Club is just around the corner for a round of golf or Villagio Cinemas. One of the many treasures located within 5 minutes of the home. Vacant and available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12613 Catamaran Pl have any available units?
12613 Catamaran Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 12613 Catamaran Pl have?
Some of 12613 Catamaran Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12613 Catamaran Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12613 Catamaran Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12613 Catamaran Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12613 Catamaran Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12613 Catamaran Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12613 Catamaran Pl offers parking.
Does 12613 Catamaran Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12613 Catamaran Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12613 Catamaran Pl have a pool?
Yes, 12613 Catamaran Pl has a pool.
Does 12613 Catamaran Pl have accessible units?
No, 12613 Catamaran Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12613 Catamaran Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12613 Catamaran Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 12613 Catamaran Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12613 Catamaran Pl has units with air conditioning.
