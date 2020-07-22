All apartments in Carrollwood
11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE

11717 Rolling Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11717 Rolling Oaks Lane, Carrollwood, FL 33618
Carrollwood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
CARROLLWOOD LAKEFRONT LIVING! This METICULOUS, FRESHLY RENOVATED, Single Family Home in the heart of Carrollwood is ready for immediate Tenant occupancy! Situated on beautiful Casey Lake in the Village South Community, this One Story Home provides both a 2/2 split floor plan and reimagined Open Concept floor plan linking the Family Room and Living Room via the AMAZING NEW Kitchen. This 4 bedroom, 2½ bathroom home provides 2176 sq ft of impeccable entertaining & family friendly living space. Windows and Sliding Glass Doors across the rear walls provide WONDERFUL Views of the Lake throughout the Home. Enter the HUGE Covered and Screen-in Lanai Patio from the Sliding Glass Doors located in the Family Room, Living Room, or Master Bedroom to Relax and Take-in the beautiful views of the Casey Lake while enjoying your morning coffee or sipping a beverage in the evening. Conveniently located with close proximity to the Tampa International Airport, Veterans Highway, shopping, dining, entertainment, hospitals, and much more! Pets are allowed with a $250.00 Non-Refundable pet fee per animal. CALL TODAY for more information on this MUST-SEE home and to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE have any available units?
11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollwood, FL.
What amenities does 11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE have?
Some of 11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE is pet friendly.
Does 11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE offers parking.
Does 11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE have a pool?
No, 11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE have accessible units?
No, 11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
