11717 ROLLING OAKS LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CARROLLWOOD LAKEFRONT LIVING! This METICULOUS, FRESHLY RENOVATED, Single Family Home in the heart of Carrollwood is ready for immediate Tenant occupancy! Situated on beautiful Casey Lake in the Village South Community, this One Story Home provides both a 2/2 split floor plan and reimagined Open Concept floor plan linking the Family Room and Living Room via the AMAZING NEW Kitchen. This 4 bedroom, 2½ bathroom home provides 2176 sq ft of impeccable entertaining & family friendly living space. Windows and Sliding Glass Doors across the rear walls provide WONDERFUL Views of the Lake throughout the Home. Enter the HUGE Covered and Screen-in Lanai Patio from the Sliding Glass Doors located in the Family Room, Living Room, or Master Bedroom to Relax and Take-in the beautiful views of the Casey Lake while enjoying your morning coffee or sipping a beverage in the evening. Conveniently located with close proximity to the Tampa International Airport, Veterans Highway, shopping, dining, entertainment, hospitals, and much more! Pets are allowed with a $250.00 Non-Refundable pet fee per animal. CALL TODAY for more information on this MUST-SEE home and to schedule your private showing!