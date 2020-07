Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Perfectly situated townhouse in the heart of Original Carrollwood. This spacious 1830 sq ft 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage floor plan features an over-sized family room with fireplace, formal living room with vaulted ceilings, separate area downstairs which can be utilized as a formal dining room or a home office. Spending your nights and weekends enjoying serene views of the water from your over-sized patio wood deck and/or the private balcony from the master.