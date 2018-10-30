822 SW 48th TER

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

SEASONAL/VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE NOW.....Piece of Paradise......it truly is, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo has been remodeled to reflect upper class living in Florida! Nothing held back, even has its own little TIKI BAR right in the dining room! Wood flooring, granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Queen bed / King bed or just lay out all night on the screened in, decorated to the hilt, Lanai. OR set out there and watch the dolphins play! They are reportedly frequent visitors in the canal. (If your lucky, you might even see a Florida Gator, or Sea Turtle). This place truly is a hidden paradise, the owners have done a tremendous job to make sure your Florida vacation is comfortable! Most everything you need is there waiting for you! (Did I mention most everything is NEW?) And that kitchen!!! If you're a cook, this is the one for you; lots of prep space and updated appliances! I love this Condo, it will not last long, so if you want it, call now!