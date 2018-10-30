All apartments in Cape Coral
Location

822 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit #201 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SEASONAL/VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE NOW.....Piece of Paradise......it truly is, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo has been remodeled to reflect upper class living in Florida! Nothing held back, even has its own little TIKI BAR right in the dining room! Wood flooring, granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Queen bed / King bed or just lay out all night on the screened in, decorated to the hilt, Lanai. OR set out there and watch the dolphins play! They are reportedly frequent visitors in the canal. (If your lucky, you might even see a Florida Gator, or Sea Turtle). This place truly is a hidden paradise, the owners have done a tremendous job to make sure your Florida vacation is comfortable! Most everything you need is there waiting for you! (Did I mention most everything is NEW?) And that kitchen!!! If you're a cook, this is the one for you; lots of prep space and updated appliances! I love this Condo, it will not last long, so if you want it, call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 SW 48th TER have any available units?
822 SW 48th TER has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 SW 48th TER have?
Some of 822 SW 48th TER's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 SW 48th TER currently offering any rent specials?
822 SW 48th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 SW 48th TER pet-friendly?
No, 822 SW 48th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 822 SW 48th TER offer parking?
No, 822 SW 48th TER does not offer parking.
Does 822 SW 48th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 SW 48th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 SW 48th TER have a pool?
No, 822 SW 48th TER does not have a pool.
Does 822 SW 48th TER have accessible units?
No, 822 SW 48th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 822 SW 48th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 SW 48th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
