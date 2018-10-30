All apartments in Cape Coral
706 SE 33rd ST

706 Southeast 33rd Street · (239) 673-9294
Location

706 Southeast 33rd Street, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,643

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
playground
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
playground
pool
media room
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Of a vacation in Florida has been on your list for a long time, just come and live the Florida dream for a few days or even weeks in this amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath. pool home with southern exposure in Cape Coral. Villa Amelia is an absolutely charming vacation villa wit almost 1,500 sq ft living space on a beautifully maintained property with a lush tropical landscaping. It is perfectly located in a quiet neighborhood on a Gulf access canal. Within 10 minutes by car you will reach downtown Cape coral or the Del Prado Blvd with their impressive variety of restaurants, bars, shops, banks, pharmacies, doctor's office, fast food places, post offices, liquor stores, movie theaters, supermarkets and much more. the first family beach with children playground and Tiki restaurant is just a little more than 10 minutes away. The nicely decorated and furnished vacation home has a fully outfitted kitchen. All rooms are decorated in pleasant colors and feature comfortable furniture. From the sepcarate dining area you will enjoy a view of the tropical yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 SE 33rd ST have any available units?
706 SE 33rd ST has a unit available for $3,643 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 SE 33rd ST have?
Some of 706 SE 33rd ST's amenities include pool, playground, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 SE 33rd ST currently offering any rent specials?
706 SE 33rd ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 SE 33rd ST pet-friendly?
No, 706 SE 33rd ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 706 SE 33rd ST offer parking?
No, 706 SE 33rd ST does not offer parking.
Does 706 SE 33rd ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 SE 33rd ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 SE 33rd ST have a pool?
Yes, 706 SE 33rd ST has a pool.
Does 706 SE 33rd ST have accessible units?
No, 706 SE 33rd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 706 SE 33rd ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 SE 33rd ST does not have units with dishwashers.
