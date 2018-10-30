706 SE 33rd ST

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Of a vacation in Florida has been on your list for a long time, just come and live the Florida dream for a few days or even weeks in this amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath. pool home with southern exposure in Cape Coral. Villa Amelia is an absolutely charming vacation villa wit almost 1,500 sq ft living space on a beautifully maintained property with a lush tropical landscaping. It is perfectly located in a quiet neighborhood on a Gulf access canal. Within 10 minutes by car you will reach downtown Cape coral or the Del Prado Blvd with their impressive variety of restaurants, bars, shops, banks, pharmacies, doctor's office, fast food places, post offices, liquor stores, movie theaters, supermarkets and much more. the first family beach with children playground and Tiki restaurant is just a little more than 10 minutes away. The nicely decorated and furnished vacation home has a fully outfitted kitchen. All rooms are decorated in pleasant colors and feature comfortable furniture. From the sepcarate dining area you will enjoy a view of the tropical yard.