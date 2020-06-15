5912 Tarpon Gardens CIR

Amenities

Seasonal or Off Season Rental Available. Beautifully upgraded first floor corner unit Carnage Home located in Gated community Tarpon Point. Kitchen is all granite counter tops, Beautiful wood cabinets - 3 Bedrooms - Maste bedroom has a king size bed with TV, Guest Bedroom #1 has a queen and Guest Bedroom #3 has two twin beds. 2 Bath - Master bathroom is over sized with a walk in shower and a separate tub, Guest Bathroom is over sized with a shower. 2 Car garage. Built in wall unit and built in surround sound. From the lanai, you have a view of the tennis courts. Maybe 100 ft to the clubhouse and resort style pool. There are also two court yards. One by the entrance for the sunrise and one off the 2nd bedroom for your guest privacy. There is a breakfast room. In unit laundry with sink and cabinets. Tarpon Point offers a full service Marina, work out room, two swimming pools, boccie ball along with the Rotary Park and wildlife preserve walk all within walking or bicycling distance. Several restaurants and shopping and the Westin first class Hotel.