Cape Coral, FL
5353 Darby CT
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:29 AM

5353 Darby CT

5353 Darby Court · (239) 810-9212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5353 Darby Court, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental JUNE 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral. Direct Sailboat Access within only a few minutes to the river. Beautiful new modern kitchen with dark wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. Huge French-door refrigerator with double freezer drawers and quality front loading washer & dryer. Tile flooring in living areas. Master bedroom has a King size bed, Guest bedroom #1 king-size bed, guest bedroom #2 has two twin beds. The spacious pool deck was redone with brick pavers and electric pool heater. Located on a quiet dead-end street, but very close to Cape Coral Beach, the Pier, and restaurants. Seasonal rental Electric with cap, Water with cap, Cable WiFi - pool & lawn included, Out of Season rental Electric and Water paid by Tenant. Pet-Friendly with approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5353 Darby CT have any available units?
5353 Darby CT has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 5353 Darby CT have?
Some of 5353 Darby CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5353 Darby CT currently offering any rent specials?
5353 Darby CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5353 Darby CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 5353 Darby CT is pet friendly.
Does 5353 Darby CT offer parking?
Yes, 5353 Darby CT does offer parking.
Does 5353 Darby CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5353 Darby CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5353 Darby CT have a pool?
Yes, 5353 Darby CT has a pool.
Does 5353 Darby CT have accessible units?
No, 5353 Darby CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5353 Darby CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5353 Darby CT does not have units with dishwashers.
