5353 Darby CT

PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental JUNE 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral. Direct Sailboat Access within only a few minutes to the river. Beautiful new modern kitchen with dark wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. Huge French-door refrigerator with double freezer drawers and quality front loading washer & dryer. Tile flooring in living areas. Master bedroom has a King size bed, Guest bedroom #1 king-size bed, guest bedroom #2 has two twin beds. The spacious pool deck was redone with brick pavers and electric pool heater. Located on a quiet dead-end street, but very close to Cape Coral Beach, the Pier, and restaurants. Seasonal rental Electric with cap, Water with cap, Cable WiFi - pool & lawn included, Out of Season rental Electric and Water paid by Tenant. Pet-Friendly with approval.