5344 Congo CT
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

5344 Congo CT

5344 Congo Court · (239) 281-4266
5344 Congo Court, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

pool
hot tub
pool
hot tub
Are you looking to enjoy the tropical ambiance that Southwest Florida has to offer? Look no further! This fabulously decorated Gulf Access Pool Home has it all! Featuring 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, a large open kitchen perfect for entertaining, enclosed lanai, and a private pool and spa that overlooks the canal and boat dock with lift. Located in South Cape Coral just moments from restaurants, entertainment, shopping and the Yacht Club Beach it is surely the perfect vacation destination! Available for the 2019-2020 season. Place your application today this home will not last long!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 5344 Congo CT have any available units?
5344 Congo CT has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 5344 Congo CT currently offering any rent specials?
5344 Congo CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5344 Congo CT pet-friendly?
No, 5344 Congo CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 5344 Congo CT offer parking?
No, 5344 Congo CT does not offer parking.
Does 5344 Congo CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5344 Congo CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5344 Congo CT have a pool?
Yes, 5344 Congo CT has a pool.
Does 5344 Congo CT have accessible units?
No, 5344 Congo CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5344 Congo CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5344 Congo CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5344 Congo CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5344 Congo CT does not have units with air conditioning.
