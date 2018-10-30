5344 Congo CT

Amenities

Are you looking to enjoy the tropical ambiance that Southwest Florida has to offer? Look no further! This fabulously decorated Gulf Access Pool Home has it all! Featuring 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, a large open kitchen perfect for entertaining, enclosed lanai, and a private pool and spa that overlooks the canal and boat dock with lift. Located in South Cape Coral just moments from restaurants, entertainment, shopping and the Yacht Club Beach it is surely the perfect vacation destination! Available for the 2019-2020 season. Place your application today this home will not last long!