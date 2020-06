Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Nice 2 bed 2 bath duplex with one car garage in great location, close to beautiful Rosen Park with boat ramp access. Flooring will be tile and wood plank throughout. Large screened lanai.



Requirements: $50 application fee per adult, $100 lease admin fee upon application approval. Security deposit $1095. Monthly income after taxes must be at least 2 times the rent. No evictions, no pets allowed.