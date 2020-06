Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel pool

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly & Monthly rentals permitted. Villa Liza is a completely renovated 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom vacation rental home located in the coveted SW area of Cape Coral. Here,you are minutes away from Downtown Cape Coral where there are plenty of restaurants, shopping & bars with live music. The perfect location for the group who likes to be out & about!

Enter the double French doors & you are greeted with the soft blue-grey hues of a modern beach house. Enjoy your shows on the flat-screen TV while relaxing on the sectional couch available in the living room. Just beyond that are the large sliders that give you a panoramic view of the spacious lanai and canal. To the left of the entrance is the formal dining room which has seating for six. There is more seating available in the breakfast nook with room for four & an additional three seats available at the kitchen island. The kitchen is fully equipped for all your cooking needs and features stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is off the living room & features a king-sized bed & flat-screen TV.