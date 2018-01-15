All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 4938 SW 9th PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
4938 SW 9th PL
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

4938 SW 9th PL

4938 Southwest 9th Place · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4938 Southwest 9th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,286

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Jewels is a peaceful, private one-story home on a quiet street in the desirable SW Cape Coral. Enjoy the spectacular Florida sunset views from the lanai or sun deck on a direct Gulf access canal. By boat, guests will have quick access to the Gulf of Mexico & its many beautiful islands & beaches. This completely renovated vacation home is perfect for a large family, for family reunions or group of friends vacationing together. This home has 7 beautifully furnished bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & travertine floors throughout. The main area of the house features a Tommy Bahama style family room with vaulted ceilings, 65" TV & sliding glass doors that open to the lanai with pool & spa. There is also a separate formal living room with a 65" TV & a dining area with lanai view. There are two master bedrooms with "en-suite" baths & five additional bedrooms that sleep two guests each.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4938 SW 9th PL have any available units?
4938 SW 9th PL has a unit available for $7,286 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 4938 SW 9th PL have?
Some of 4938 SW 9th PL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4938 SW 9th PL currently offering any rent specials?
4938 SW 9th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4938 SW 9th PL pet-friendly?
No, 4938 SW 9th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4938 SW 9th PL offer parking?
No, 4938 SW 9th PL does not offer parking.
Does 4938 SW 9th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4938 SW 9th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4938 SW 9th PL have a pool?
Yes, 4938 SW 9th PL has a pool.
Does 4938 SW 9th PL have accessible units?
No, 4938 SW 9th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 4938 SW 9th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 4938 SW 9th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4938 SW 9th PL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity