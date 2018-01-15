4938 SW 9th PL

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Jewels is a peaceful, private one-story home on a quiet street in the desirable SW Cape Coral. Enjoy the spectacular Florida sunset views from the lanai or sun deck on a direct Gulf access canal. By boat, guests will have quick access to the Gulf of Mexico & its many beautiful islands & beaches. This completely renovated vacation home is perfect for a large family, for family reunions or group of friends vacationing together. This home has 7 beautifully furnished bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & travertine floors throughout. The main area of the house features a Tommy Bahama style family room with vaulted ceilings, 65" TV & sliding glass doors that open to the lanai with pool & spa. There is also a separate formal living room with a 65" TV & a dining area with lanai view. There are two master bedrooms with "en-suite" baths & five additional bedrooms that sleep two guests each.