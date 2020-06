Amenities

WOW, WHAT A VIEW! Stay high and dry in this 2nd floor condominium with striking waterfront views from nearly every room! Cathedral ceilings and skylights too! Cul-de-sac street. It also features a large screened lanai for that great outdoor Florida lifestyle we all enjoy. Quiet and convenient 2 Bedroom condominium on a 200' wide gulf-access canal. There's also a waterside patio for dining and sunning. Small complex of only 8 units, of which 5 unit owners head north for the summer months. This classy condo has lots of ceramic tile for easy cleaning. The master bedroom has 2 closets (one walk-in) for extra storage. Appliances are included, including washer and dryer inside the unit. One of the best features is that you only have one neighboring wall and it's the floor underneath you! No neighboring walls next to you! This unit also includes a separate private over-sized storage closet. This is a great condo at a great value. Grounds are meticulously maintained. Don't wait too long on this one! NO Association application fee