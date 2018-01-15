All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 4500 SE 5th PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
4500 SE 5th PL
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:32 AM

4500 SE 5th PL

4500 Southeast 5th Place · (239) 896-5742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4500 Southeast 5th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
*VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* 3 month minimum. Get away to SW Florida's warm sunshine! Short term rental needed? Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your relaxing tropical vibe screened balcony in this completely all new remodeled waterfront gulf access condo. Spacious 2 bedrooms (1 King & 1 Queen), 2 full baths, granite top kitchen & baths, custom cabinetry and all tile floors through-out. Tastefully decorated, all new furniture waiting for you to sink into. Inviting community pool just steps away! Central A/C & Heat, Indoor Laundry, Dishwasher. Electric, Cable & Internet/WIFI included. No smoking inside. No pets allowed. Central location close to downtown Cape Coral shopping, bars/restaurants, parks & more! Boating, fishing, sunbathing.. what are you waiting for! Reserve your spot in paradise today! One time departure cleaning fee + 11.5% tax additional. Inquire for current availability. Rest assured to have a great experience in our well kept and well managed properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 SE 5th PL have any available units?
4500 SE 5th PL has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 SE 5th PL have?
Some of 4500 SE 5th PL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 SE 5th PL currently offering any rent specials?
4500 SE 5th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 SE 5th PL pet-friendly?
No, 4500 SE 5th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4500 SE 5th PL offer parking?
No, 4500 SE 5th PL does not offer parking.
Does 4500 SE 5th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 SE 5th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 SE 5th PL have a pool?
Yes, 4500 SE 5th PL has a pool.
Does 4500 SE 5th PL have accessible units?
No, 4500 SE 5th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 SE 5th PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 SE 5th PL has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4500 SE 5th PL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity