4500 SE 5th PL

*VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* 3 month minimum. Get away to SW Florida's warm sunshine! Short term rental needed? Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your relaxing tropical vibe screened balcony in this completely all new remodeled waterfront gulf access condo. Spacious 2 bedrooms (1 King & 1 Queen), 2 full baths, granite top kitchen & baths, custom cabinetry and all tile floors through-out. Tastefully decorated, all new furniture waiting for you to sink into. Inviting community pool just steps away! Central A/C & Heat, Indoor Laundry, Dishwasher. Electric, Cable & Internet/WIFI included. No smoking inside. No pets allowed. Central location close to downtown Cape Coral shopping, bars/restaurants, parks & more! Boating, fishing, sunbathing.. what are you waiting for! Reserve your spot in paradise today! One time departure cleaning fee + 11.5% tax additional. Inquire for current availability. Rest assured to have a great experience in our well kept and well managed properties.