4424 SW 26th AVE

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Jordan is an exciting Gulf access pool home. It is located in the desirable SW neighborhood of Cape Coral. This great home has a fantastic waterfront view of intersecting canals, a 190' sea wall, a wood dock with a Tiki hut and a wrap around 10,000 lbs boat lift. The views and sunsets are really breathtaking. With just a bit under 2500 square feet, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home will surely impress you and your guests. The bright kitchen features modern appliances and an attached breakfast bar. Next to it, there is a lovely decorated dining area. The luxuriously furnished living room offers an entertainment center with a large flat screen TV. The lovingly furnished and decorated master and guest bedrooms will trigger your admiration. In the master bath you will find a bubble tub and a dual sink vanity with lowered make-up section and lots of mirrors. Just in case you need to stay in touch with your office, the villa offers an office area with a Florida style desk and book case. Of course, WiFi is available for free.