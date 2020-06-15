All apartments in Cape Coral
4424 SW 26th AVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

4424 SW 26th AVE

4424 Southwest 26th Avenue · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4424 Southwest 26th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,191

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Jordan is an exciting Gulf access pool home. It is located in the desirable SW neighborhood of Cape Coral. This great home has a fantastic waterfront view of intersecting canals, a 190' sea wall, a wood dock with a Tiki hut and a wrap around 10,000 lbs boat lift. The views and sunsets are really breathtaking. With just a bit under 2500 square feet, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home will surely impress you and your guests. The bright kitchen features modern appliances and an attached breakfast bar. Next to it, there is a lovely decorated dining area. The luxuriously furnished living room offers an entertainment center with a large flat screen TV. The lovingly furnished and decorated master and guest bedrooms will trigger your admiration. In the master bath you will find a bubble tub and a dual sink vanity with lowered make-up section and lots of mirrors. Just in case you need to stay in touch with your office, the villa offers an office area with a Florida style desk and book case. Of course, WiFi is available for free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 SW 26th AVE have any available units?
4424 SW 26th AVE has a unit available for $5,191 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 4424 SW 26th AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4424 SW 26th AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 SW 26th AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4424 SW 26th AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4424 SW 26th AVE offer parking?
No, 4424 SW 26th AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4424 SW 26th AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 SW 26th AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 SW 26th AVE have a pool?
Yes, 4424 SW 26th AVE has a pool.
Does 4424 SW 26th AVE have accessible units?
No, 4424 SW 26th AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 SW 26th AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4424 SW 26th AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4424 SW 26th AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4424 SW 26th AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
