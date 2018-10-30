All apartments in Cape Coral
4235 SE 20th PL
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

4235 SE 20th PL

4235 Southeast 20th Place · (239) 823-9553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4235 Southeast 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit C202 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Vacation at it's finest! Come and enjoy beautiful views and tranquility of this hidden oasis. Located near Jaycee Park, Cape Coral nightlife as well as the most of your daily needs....pharmacies, banking, groceries, fuel and dining. Whether you are traveling for a vacation or need a longer stay, this condo has it all. Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 full bath with screened balcony overlooking pool and Caloosahatchee River with access to the Gulf of Mexico. Master suits offers king size bed. Guest bedrooms offers queen and full size beds. Well appointed kitchen is open to the great-room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4235 SE 20th PL have any available units?
4235 SE 20th PL has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 4235 SE 20th PL currently offering any rent specials?
4235 SE 20th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 SE 20th PL pet-friendly?
No, 4235 SE 20th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4235 SE 20th PL offer parking?
No, 4235 SE 20th PL does not offer parking.
Does 4235 SE 20th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4235 SE 20th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 SE 20th PL have a pool?
Yes, 4235 SE 20th PL has a pool.
Does 4235 SE 20th PL have accessible units?
No, 4235 SE 20th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 4235 SE 20th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 4235 SE 20th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4235 SE 20th PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 4235 SE 20th PL does not have units with air conditioning.
