4235 SE 20th PL

Amenities

patio / balcony pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Vacation at it's finest! Come and enjoy beautiful views and tranquility of this hidden oasis. Located near Jaycee Park, Cape Coral nightlife as well as the most of your daily needs....pharmacies, banking, groceries, fuel and dining. Whether you are traveling for a vacation or need a longer stay, this condo has it all. Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 full bath with screened balcony overlooking pool and Caloosahatchee River with access to the Gulf of Mexico. Master suits offers king size bed. Guest bedrooms offers queen and full size beds. Well appointed kitchen is open to the great-room