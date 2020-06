Amenities

gym pool clubhouse hot tub

RIVERFRONT LUXURY CONDO AVAILABLE FOR JAN 6-31, 2020 & Apr 2020.. This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath almost new condo with a view you will not forget. Floor to ceiling sliding glass doors. Beautiful Jaycee Park is footsteps away, in the wonderful Beach Park area of Cape Coral. Riverside Pool & Spa. Community Club Room with Kitchen & Bollards. Secured & Equipped Health Fitness Club. This will be a vacation you will never forget. Just listed.