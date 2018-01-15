All apartments in Cape Coral
4006 NW 36th LN

4006 Northwest 36th Lane · (239) 673-9294
Location

4006 Northwest 36th Lane, Cape Coral, FL 33993
Burnt Store

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,643

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only! Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Camilla is located in the NW part of Cape Coral with virtually equal distances to the famous Gulf Islands Boca Grande off Port Charlotte & Sanibel Island & Ft. Myers. From here you have access to all the best beaches SW Florida has to offer. Proud of ownership is evident in the well maintained tropical landscape providing a very attractive curb appeal with mature Royal Palms & lovely Hibiscus Shrubs. This inviting 2044 SF Vacation home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & a large heated infinity pool. When entering the home the open floor plan will give you a luxurious feeling of space. The large living room area with volume ceiling offers a large ceiling fan, very comfortable 3 & 2 seat leather couches & a leather love seat, with recliner feature, a large flat screen TV & a Alexa radio system. From here you have a impressive view of the lanai & pool through the wide double glass doors. The screened full-width lanai features a large pool with a infinity edge & very convenient open-air dining area. Florida living is all about celebrating life in the sun by the pool and relax on a lounger.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 NW 36th LN have any available units?
4006 NW 36th LN has a unit available for $3,643 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 4006 NW 36th LN currently offering any rent specials?
4006 NW 36th LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 NW 36th LN pet-friendly?
No, 4006 NW 36th LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4006 NW 36th LN offer parking?
No, 4006 NW 36th LN does not offer parking.
Does 4006 NW 36th LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 NW 36th LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 NW 36th LN have a pool?
Yes, 4006 NW 36th LN has a pool.
Does 4006 NW 36th LN have accessible units?
No, 4006 NW 36th LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 NW 36th LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 NW 36th LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 NW 36th LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 4006 NW 36th LN does not have units with air conditioning.
