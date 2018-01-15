4006 NW 36th LN

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only! Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Camilla is located in the NW part of Cape Coral with virtually equal distances to the famous Gulf Islands Boca Grande off Port Charlotte & Sanibel Island & Ft. Myers. From here you have access to all the best beaches SW Florida has to offer. Proud of ownership is evident in the well maintained tropical landscape providing a very attractive curb appeal with mature Royal Palms & lovely Hibiscus Shrubs. This inviting 2044 SF Vacation home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & a large heated infinity pool. When entering the home the open floor plan will give you a luxurious feeling of space. The large living room area with volume ceiling offers a large ceiling fan, very comfortable 3 & 2 seat leather couches & a leather love seat, with recliner feature, a large flat screen TV & a Alexa radio system. From here you have a impressive view of the lanai & pool through the wide double glass doors. The screened full-width lanai features a large pool with a infinity edge & very convenient open-air dining area. Florida living is all about celebrating life in the sun by the pool and relax on a lounger.