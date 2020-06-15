4003 SW 27th CT

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider a annual rental.Weekly rentals permitted. If a vacation in Florida has been on your list for a long time, just come & live the Florida dream for a few days or even weeks in this amazing 3-bedroom, 2 bath pool home with southeastern exposure in Cape Coral. Villa Judy is an absolutely charming vacation villa with almost 1,700 sq. ft. living space on a beautifully maintained property with lush tropical landscaping. It is perfectly located in a very quiet neighborhood on a Gulf access canal. It's just a short ride to either downtown Cape Coral or the Del Prado Boulevard with their impressive variety of restaurants, bars, & shops. This home has been decorated with a beach theme & offers plenty of natural light. It has a fully equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar. From the formal dining area you will enjoy a view of the tropical front yard. The Master Suite features a Queen-Size bed & master bath with large walk in shower. From the master suite sliding doors open to the lanai/pool area. The two guest rooms feature a comfortable Queen bed in one & in the other a twin-size bed with a pull out trundle bed.