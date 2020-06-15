All apartments in Cape Coral
4003 SW 27th CT
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

4003 SW 27th CT

4003 Southwest 27th Court · (239) 673-9294
Location

4003 Southwest 27th Court, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,007

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider a annual rental.Weekly rentals permitted. If a vacation in Florida has been on your list for a long time, just come & live the Florida dream for a few days or even weeks in this amazing 3-bedroom, 2 bath pool home with southeastern exposure in Cape Coral. Villa Judy is an absolutely charming vacation villa with almost 1,700 sq. ft. living space on a beautifully maintained property with lush tropical landscaping. It is perfectly located in a very quiet neighborhood on a Gulf access canal. It's just a short ride to either downtown Cape Coral or the Del Prado Boulevard with their impressive variety of restaurants, bars, & shops. This home has been decorated with a beach theme & offers plenty of natural light. It has a fully equipped kitchen with a breakfast bar. From the formal dining area you will enjoy a view of the tropical front yard. The Master Suite features a Queen-Size bed & master bath with large walk in shower. From the master suite sliding doors open to the lanai/pool area. The two guest rooms feature a comfortable Queen bed in one & in the other a twin-size bed with a pull out trundle bed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 SW 27th CT have any available units?
4003 SW 27th CT has a unit available for $4,007 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 4003 SW 27th CT currently offering any rent specials?
4003 SW 27th CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 SW 27th CT pet-friendly?
No, 4003 SW 27th CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4003 SW 27th CT offer parking?
No, 4003 SW 27th CT does not offer parking.
Does 4003 SW 27th CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4003 SW 27th CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 SW 27th CT have a pool?
Yes, 4003 SW 27th CT has a pool.
Does 4003 SW 27th CT have accessible units?
No, 4003 SW 27th CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 SW 27th CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4003 SW 27th CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4003 SW 27th CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4003 SW 27th CT does not have units with air conditioning.
