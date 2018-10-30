All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

3832 SW 20th AVE

3832 Southwest 20th Avenue · (239) 673-9294
Location

3832 Southwest 20th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,279

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Valerie is the perfect getaway for a group of couples or a family! This 3-bedroom, 2 bath home has been partially renovated & resides in the coveted SW area of Cape Coral. It is only a 10-minute drive away from the many shops & restaurants located in Downtown Cape Coral. When you enter the home you are greeted with the vaulted ceilings of the living room which features two comfy couches & a flat-screen TV, enough room for everyone to watch the game on Sunday or to have a fun movie night with the kids. Beyond the living room is an enclosed Florida Room with a high-top table for when you want to enjoy your cup of coffee while watching the kids play in the pool. The formal dining area includes seating for six as well as 3 additional benches located at the breakfast bar nearby. Enjoy making the family meals in the updated, fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless-steel appliances. The split floor plan puts the spacious master bedroom off the living room. Featuring a king-size bed, a flat screen TV & an attached bathroom with a double sink vanity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3832 SW 20th AVE have any available units?
3832 SW 20th AVE has a unit available for $3,279 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 3832 SW 20th AVE have?
Some of 3832 SW 20th AVE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3832 SW 20th AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3832 SW 20th AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3832 SW 20th AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3832 SW 20th AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 3832 SW 20th AVE offer parking?
No, 3832 SW 20th AVE does not offer parking.
Does 3832 SW 20th AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3832 SW 20th AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3832 SW 20th AVE have a pool?
Yes, 3832 SW 20th AVE has a pool.
Does 3832 SW 20th AVE have accessible units?
No, 3832 SW 20th AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3832 SW 20th AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3832 SW 20th AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
