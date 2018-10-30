3832 SW 20th AVE

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Valerie is the perfect getaway for a group of couples or a family! This 3-bedroom, 2 bath home has been partially renovated & resides in the coveted SW area of Cape Coral. It is only a 10-minute drive away from the many shops & restaurants located in Downtown Cape Coral. When you enter the home you are greeted with the vaulted ceilings of the living room which features two comfy couches & a flat-screen TV, enough room for everyone to watch the game on Sunday or to have a fun movie night with the kids. Beyond the living room is an enclosed Florida Room with a high-top table for when you want to enjoy your cup of coffee while watching the kids play in the pool. The formal dining area includes seating for six as well as 3 additional benches located at the breakfast bar nearby. Enjoy making the family meals in the updated, fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless-steel appliances. The split floor plan puts the spacious master bedroom off the living room. Featuring a king-size bed, a flat screen TV & an attached bathroom with a double sink vanity.