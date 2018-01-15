All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 21 2020 at 11:59 PM

3744 SE 12th AVE

3744 Southeast 12th Avenue · (239) 810-9212
Location

3744 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit #204 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
BOATER'S PARADISE - OFF SEASON AVAILABLE May 2020 at $1700 per month, minimum of 30 days. Beautiful Condo located on the Rubicon Canal. This is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath spacious condo with a spectacular water view. Kitchen is fully equipped with all necessary items for cooking and entertaining. Beautiful Tommy Bahama furniture throughout the unit. Master bedroom has a view of the water, with plenty of space for two: his and her sinks, full-size tub and shower stall. Water closet with a door. Great guest bedroom with TV and guest bath with plenty of space. This unit has a large feel, great for entertaining on the lanai or inside at the full-size table that seats 6. Heated community pool and spa! Call for your showing appointment High Season $ 3500 monthly; April $ 2400;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3744 SE 12th AVE have any available units?
3744 SE 12th AVE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 3744 SE 12th AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3744 SE 12th AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3744 SE 12th AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3744 SE 12th AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 3744 SE 12th AVE offer parking?
No, 3744 SE 12th AVE does not offer parking.
Does 3744 SE 12th AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3744 SE 12th AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3744 SE 12th AVE have a pool?
Yes, 3744 SE 12th AVE has a pool.
Does 3744 SE 12th AVE have accessible units?
No, 3744 SE 12th AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3744 SE 12th AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3744 SE 12th AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3744 SE 12th AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3744 SE 12th AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
