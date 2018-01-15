3744 SE 12th AVE

Amenities

BOATER'S PARADISE - OFF SEASON AVAILABLE May 2020 at $1700 per month, minimum of 30 days. Beautiful Condo located on the Rubicon Canal. This is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath spacious condo with a spectacular water view. Kitchen is fully equipped with all necessary items for cooking and entertaining. Beautiful Tommy Bahama furniture throughout the unit. Master bedroom has a view of the water, with plenty of space for two: his and her sinks, full-size tub and shower stall. Water closet with a door. Great guest bedroom with TV and guest bath with plenty of space. This unit has a large feel, great for entertaining on the lanai or inside at the full-size table that seats 6. Heated community pool and spa! Call for your showing appointment High Season $ 3500 monthly; April $ 2400;