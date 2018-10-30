3702 SE 12 AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool furnished

ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount. 2 bedrooms 2 bath Condo Expansive Gulf Access waterfront views across the Rubicon Canal from this 2nd-floor condo in quiet Cape Coral Villas. Featuring nearly 1,300 square feet, covered parking you will enjoy a spacious and views from nearly everywhere in the unit. Great floor plan with a large kitchen and dining area, a large living room overlooking the wide Rubicon Canal, big bedrooms, extra private storage off the large, screened balcony washer and dryer located here. You can enjoy watching the sunrise on the water while having your morning coffee! Private staircase from the patio to go out to the pool or dock. There are electric storm shutters for added security and storm protection. Enjoy a recently updated waterfront community pool, well managed, and is close to dining, shopping, events, grocery stores, the movies, and easy access to Fort Myers - Dock is available for short term docking of a boat - first come first serve.