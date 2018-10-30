All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:08 AM

3702 SE 12 AVE

3702 Southeast 12th Avenue · (239) 810-9212
Location

3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount. 2 bedrooms 2 bath Condo Expansive Gulf Access waterfront views across the Rubicon Canal from this 2nd-floor condo in quiet Cape Coral Villas. Featuring nearly 1,300 square feet, covered parking you will enjoy a spacious and views from nearly everywhere in the unit. Great floor plan with a large kitchen and dining area, a large living room overlooking the wide Rubicon Canal, big bedrooms, extra private storage off the large, screened balcony washer and dryer located here. You can enjoy watching the sunrise on the water while having your morning coffee! Private staircase from the patio to go out to the pool or dock. There are electric storm shutters for added security and storm protection. Enjoy a recently updated waterfront community pool, well managed, and is close to dining, shopping, events, grocery stores, the movies, and easy access to Fort Myers - Dock is available for short term docking of a boat - first come first serve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3702 SE 12 AVE have any available units?
3702 SE 12 AVE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 3702 SE 12 AVE have?
Some of 3702 SE 12 AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3702 SE 12 AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3702 SE 12 AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 SE 12 AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3702 SE 12 AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 3702 SE 12 AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3702 SE 12 AVE does offer parking.
Does 3702 SE 12 AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3702 SE 12 AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 SE 12 AVE have a pool?
Yes, 3702 SE 12 AVE has a pool.
Does 3702 SE 12 AVE have accessible units?
No, 3702 SE 12 AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 SE 12 AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3702 SE 12 AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
