Cape Coral, FL
3320 SW 8th CT
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:37 PM

3320 SW 8th CT

3320 Southwest 8th Court · (239) 464-1414
Location

3320 Southwest 8th Court, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
READY FOR MOVE IN! Beautiful 3/2 with a DEN and POOL in SW Cape. Split bedroom plan with private DEN. Tile and NEWER CARPET. This Gulfstream Home features a great room floor plan, with open kitchen, large breakfast bar, STAINLESS APPLIANCES and GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS and is great for entertaining. Large sliders from living room, dining room and master bedroom and POOL BATH open up to a HUGE LANAI and POOL. Located in popular SW Cape 33914 zip code, Off of Skyline and Gleason. This wonderful home is near restaurants, shopping and schools. CITY WATER AND SEWER IN. Pool service is included. Pets accepted with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee. Available June 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 SW 8th CT have any available units?
3320 SW 8th CT has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 3320 SW 8th CT have?
Some of 3320 SW 8th CT's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 SW 8th CT currently offering any rent specials?
3320 SW 8th CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 SW 8th CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3320 SW 8th CT is pet friendly.
Does 3320 SW 8th CT offer parking?
No, 3320 SW 8th CT does not offer parking.
Does 3320 SW 8th CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 SW 8th CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 SW 8th CT have a pool?
Yes, 3320 SW 8th CT has a pool.
Does 3320 SW 8th CT have accessible units?
No, 3320 SW 8th CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 SW 8th CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3320 SW 8th CT does not have units with dishwashers.
