3320 SW 8th CT

READY FOR MOVE IN! Beautiful 3/2 with a DEN and POOL in SW Cape. Split bedroom plan with private DEN. Tile and NEWER CARPET. This Gulfstream Home features a great room floor plan, with open kitchen, large breakfast bar, STAINLESS APPLIANCES and GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS and is great for entertaining. Large sliders from living room, dining room and master bedroom and POOL BATH open up to a HUGE LANAI and POOL. Located in popular SW Cape 33914 zip code, Off of Skyline and Gleason. This wonderful home is near restaurants, shopping and schools. CITY WATER AND SEWER IN. Pool service is included. Pets accepted with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee. Available June 1st