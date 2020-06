Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This is the BEST Condo Complex on a Fresh Water lake in the Cape. This 3BR, 2BA, 1 Car Garage unit with a Boat Slip, has a Beautiful southern exposure looking down Kennedy lake. This is the largest fresh water group of lakes & canals in the Cape. There is a beautiful pool & spa area with a community Dock with Tiki Hut. This 2006 built complex is Meticulously Cared For. The kitchen & bath cabinets are high quality wood. The kitchen has a granite top & the bath vanities are Real Marble. Wood floors through the Living area. Cabinets above the Washer/Dryer. Brand new A/C unit. You won't be disappointed.