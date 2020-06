Amenities

2904 NE 1st Ave Available 08/01/20 Coming 8/1/2020 4 bedroom 2 bathroom Single family home - Newer home built in 2018, St. Augustine model. The home is tile in the common areas and carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen has island with bar top seating, brand new stainless steel appliances, there is cathedral ceilings in the living room and a laundry room with washer and dryer hookup. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and the master bathroom has a double vanity & walk in shower. There is back lanai that is under truss and large front lanai under truss as well.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5819863)