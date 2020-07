Amenities

pet friendly pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Beautiful furnished 3 bedroom 2 bathroom pool home on canal - Beautiful furnished pool home on canal features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, with a split floor plan. Concrete dock present for relaxing by the water. Spacious living area perfect for entertaining. Kitchen overlooks the completely screened in pool area and lovely canal. This home is available for an annual lease only, with lawn and pool care included.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4538446)