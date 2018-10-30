2824 SE 22nd AVE

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL Only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Tara is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath Floridian Gulf access vacation villa with 2,124 sq. ft. living space on a professionally maintained property with tropical landscaping. It is located in a quiet & very desirable neighborhood of SE Cape Coral on a Gulf access canal with less than a 5 minute boat drive to the Caloosahatchee River making this home a perfect choice for vacationers with the desire to roam the Gulf islands by boat. A huge variety of restaurants, bars & shopping centers can be reached within 5 to 10 minutes very conveniently by car. When you enter the house you will appreciate the comfortable furnishings & tasteful decorations. This sailboat-access pool home is perfect for families or couples traveling together who want to enjoy boating in the soothing Florida sun. The lanai has weJust walk down to the large boat dock at the canal & work on your very own Florida tan, watch dolphins or manatees