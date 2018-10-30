All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

2824 SE 22nd AVE

2824 Southeast 22nd Avenue · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2824 Southeast 22nd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,736

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL Only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Tara is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath Floridian Gulf access vacation villa with 2,124 sq. ft. living space on a professionally maintained property with tropical landscaping. It is located in a quiet & very desirable neighborhood of SE Cape Coral on a Gulf access canal with less than a 5 minute boat drive to the Caloosahatchee River making this home a perfect choice for vacationers with the desire to roam the Gulf islands by boat. A huge variety of restaurants, bars & shopping centers can be reached within 5 to 10 minutes very conveniently by car. When you enter the house you will appreciate the comfortable furnishings & tasteful decorations. This sailboat-access pool home is perfect for families or couples traveling together who want to enjoy boating in the soothing Florida sun. The lanai has weJust walk down to the large boat dock at the canal & work on your very own Florida tan, watch dolphins or manatees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 SE 22nd AVE have any available units?
2824 SE 22nd AVE has a unit available for $4,736 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 2824 SE 22nd AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2824 SE 22nd AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 SE 22nd AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2824 SE 22nd AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 2824 SE 22nd AVE offer parking?
No, 2824 SE 22nd AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2824 SE 22nd AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2824 SE 22nd AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 SE 22nd AVE have a pool?
Yes, 2824 SE 22nd AVE has a pool.
Does 2824 SE 22nd AVE have accessible units?
No, 2824 SE 22nd AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 SE 22nd AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2824 SE 22nd AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2824 SE 22nd AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2824 SE 22nd AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
