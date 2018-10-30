All apartments in Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL
2807 SW 31st LN
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

2807 SW 31st LN

2807 Southwest 31st Lane · (239) 673-9294
Cape Coral
Location

2807 Southwest 31st Lane, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,191

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Ashlyn has a magnificent view over the water and is the perfect place to enjoy relaxation and make your stay in Florida simply perfect! The house is nestled in a tropical garden and located in a quiet, yet convenient area close to shopping centers, family restaurants and grocery stores, which are all within a few minutes drive. This bright and welcoming 2200 sq.ft. house offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The comfortable living room is very large and great for entertaining and parties. The bright kitchen is furnished with all the usual appliances and offers an adjacent breakfast bar for four people. The large, bright master bathroom offers plenty of cabinet space, a Jacuzzi and large shower. The large Lanai is furnished with very comfortable seating outdoor furniture and therefore a perfect location for a group of family members or friends. The whole new electric heated pool with spa was built in the fall of 2013 and will give you hours of perfect relaxation.PET LIMITATIONS: 1 dog with owner approval, up to 35 pounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 SW 31st LN have any available units?
2807 SW 31st LN has a unit available for $5,191 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 2807 SW 31st LN have?
Some of 2807 SW 31st LN's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2807 SW 31st LN currently offering any rent specials?
2807 SW 31st LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 SW 31st LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 2807 SW 31st LN is pet friendly.
Does 2807 SW 31st LN offer parking?
No, 2807 SW 31st LN does not offer parking.
Does 2807 SW 31st LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 SW 31st LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 SW 31st LN have a pool?
Yes, 2807 SW 31st LN has a pool.
Does 2807 SW 31st LN have accessible units?
No, 2807 SW 31st LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 SW 31st LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 SW 31st LN does not have units with dishwashers.
