2807 SW 31st LN

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Ashlyn has a magnificent view over the water and is the perfect place to enjoy relaxation and make your stay in Florida simply perfect! The house is nestled in a tropical garden and located in a quiet, yet convenient area close to shopping centers, family restaurants and grocery stores, which are all within a few minutes drive. This bright and welcoming 2200 sq.ft. house offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The comfortable living room is very large and great for entertaining and parties. The bright kitchen is furnished with all the usual appliances and offers an adjacent breakfast bar for four people. The large, bright master bathroom offers plenty of cabinet space, a Jacuzzi and large shower. The large Lanai is furnished with very comfortable seating outdoor furniture and therefore a perfect location for a group of family members or friends. The whole new electric heated pool with spa was built in the fall of 2013 and will give you hours of perfect relaxation.PET LIMITATIONS: 1 dog with owner approval, up to 35 pounds.