2676 Bellingham CT

Amenities

pet friendly parking gym pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court volleyball court

Yes it's in Sandoval, one of the most desired gated communities in the city of Cape Coral. Fantastic 2 story luxury residence with plenty of room to roam, both inside and outside. Huge back yard perfect for yard games and it overlooks a private lake. Inside you'll find a huge family room, main floor office that can be used as a formal dining area or sitting room, and a half bath. The master suite is on the 2nd floor along with a huge master bath, 3 more bedrooms and a full bath. Community amenities abound boasting a 70-ft. wide and two-mile long linear park, fenced-in Barkley Park created for dogs to romp and play, a community center with a play area, tennis courts, sand volleyball and basketball courts, a resort-style swimming pool with a water slide, a fitness center and meeting rooms, 4.5-acre Calypso Park with grills, covered picnic areas and a fishing pier. Sandoval offers an exciting lifestyle for all ages. Take a look at the pictures. You won't be able to resist moving into this Sandoval lakefront property. Included in your rent are: basic trash removal, high-speed Internet, basic Cablevision, and use of all the wonderful community amenities. New tile roof. Available 7/1/20