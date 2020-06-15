All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated May 28 2020

2676 Bellingham CT

2676 Bellingham Court · (239) 340-0520
Location

2676 Bellingham Court, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Trafalgar

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Yes it's in Sandoval, one of the most desired gated communities in the city of Cape Coral. Fantastic 2 story luxury residence with plenty of room to roam, both inside and outside. Huge back yard perfect for yard games and it overlooks a private lake. Inside you'll find a huge family room, main floor office that can be used as a formal dining area or sitting room, and a half bath. The master suite is on the 2nd floor along with a huge master bath, 3 more bedrooms and a full bath. Community amenities abound boasting a 70-ft. wide and two-mile long linear park, fenced-in Barkley Park created for dogs to romp and play, a community center with a play area, tennis courts, sand volleyball and basketball courts, a resort-style swimming pool with a water slide, a fitness center and meeting rooms, 4.5-acre Calypso Park with grills, covered picnic areas and a fishing pier. Sandoval offers an exciting lifestyle for all ages. Take a look at the pictures. You won't be able to resist moving into this Sandoval lakefront property. Included in your rent are: basic trash removal, high-speed Internet, basic Cablevision, and use of all the wonderful community amenities. New tile roof. Available 7/1/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2676 Bellingham CT have any available units?
2676 Bellingham CT has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 2676 Bellingham CT have?
Some of 2676 Bellingham CT's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2676 Bellingham CT currently offering any rent specials?
2676 Bellingham CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2676 Bellingham CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2676 Bellingham CT is pet friendly.
Does 2676 Bellingham CT offer parking?
Yes, 2676 Bellingham CT does offer parking.
Does 2676 Bellingham CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2676 Bellingham CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2676 Bellingham CT have a pool?
Yes, 2676 Bellingham CT has a pool.
Does 2676 Bellingham CT have accessible units?
No, 2676 Bellingham CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2676 Bellingham CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2676 Bellingham CT does not have units with dishwashers.
