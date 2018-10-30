All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 18 2020

254 SW 3rd TER

254 Southwest 3rd Terrace · (239) 560-6781
Location

254 Southwest 3rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Hancock

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This unit has recently been completely renovated, this was a complete gut, everything is new. New A/C, water heater, kitchen cabinets, granite counters, fans and lights all rooms, tile floor, new baseboard molding, smoke detectors, bathroom vanity, stack-able washer & dryer, stove, microwave, sink and completely new paint.Two bedroom 1 bath, Located behind SunSplash, near the new no kill pet shelter and with in walking distance to the Cape Coral Charter school. The monthly rate includes water. You pay electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 SW 3rd TER have any available units?
254 SW 3rd TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Coral, FL.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 254 SW 3rd TER have?
Some of 254 SW 3rd TER's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 SW 3rd TER currently offering any rent specials?
254 SW 3rd TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 SW 3rd TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 SW 3rd TER is pet friendly.
Does 254 SW 3rd TER offer parking?
No, 254 SW 3rd TER does not offer parking.
Does 254 SW 3rd TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 254 SW 3rd TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 SW 3rd TER have a pool?
No, 254 SW 3rd TER does not have a pool.
Does 254 SW 3rd TER have accessible units?
No, 254 SW 3rd TER does not have accessible units.
Does 254 SW 3rd TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 SW 3rd TER does not have units with dishwashers.
