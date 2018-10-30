254 SW 3rd TER

Amenities
This unit has recently been completely renovated, this was a complete gut, everything is new. New A/C, water heater, kitchen cabinets, granite counters, fans and lights all rooms, tile floor, new baseboard molding, smoke detectors, bathroom vanity, stack-able washer & dryer, stove, microwave, sink and completely new paint.Two bedroom 1 bath, Located behind SunSplash, near the new no kill pet shelter and with in walking distance to the Cape Coral Charter school. The monthly rate includes water. You pay electric.