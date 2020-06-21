2473 Verdmont Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool internet access

Do you want to impress your friends and family with the Sandoval address? Well this is a great place to start! PLUS... Pool and lawn maintenance, internet, and basic cable is INCLUDED!! This beautiful freestanding home is at the end of the street with a giant oak tree in the front yard and luscious landscaping everywhere else. Paver driveway, tile roof, and just moments from Veterans Parkway. This is a 3/2 with a formal living room, family room, and den! Beautiful wood floor entry that extends into the kitchen and family room. The formal living room is just off a very open functional kitchen with breakfast bar, island and plenty of counter space and cabinets. Huge master shower with double vanity and a large window looking out over your private pool. Large lanai surrounds pool. Lots of children in the neighborhood so if you have kids there is plenty of opportunity to meet new friends. Enjoy the security of living in a gated community where amenities abound This property is currently occupied so showing appointment must be made with listing office. There is also an HoA application and fee's involved