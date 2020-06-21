All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

2473 Verdmont Ct

2473 Verdmont Court · No Longer Available
Location

2473 Verdmont Court, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Trafalgar

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
internet access
Do you want to impress your friends and family with the Sandoval address? Well this is a great place to start! PLUS... Pool and lawn maintenance, internet, and basic cable is INCLUDED!! This beautiful freestanding home is at the end of the street with a giant oak tree in the front yard and luscious landscaping everywhere else. Paver driveway, tile roof, and just moments from Veterans Parkway. This is a 3/2 with a formal living room, family room, and den! Beautiful wood floor entry that extends into the kitchen and family room. The formal living room is just off a very open functional kitchen with breakfast bar, island and plenty of counter space and cabinets. Huge master shower with double vanity and a large window looking out over your private pool. Large lanai surrounds pool. Lots of children in the neighborhood so if you have kids there is plenty of opportunity to meet new friends. Enjoy the security of living in a gated community where amenities abound This property is currently occupied so showing appointment must be made with listing office. There is also an HoA application and fee's involved

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2473 Verdmont Ct have any available units?
2473 Verdmont Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Coral, FL.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 2473 Verdmont Ct have?
Some of 2473 Verdmont Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2473 Verdmont Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2473 Verdmont Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2473 Verdmont Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2473 Verdmont Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2473 Verdmont Ct offer parking?
No, 2473 Verdmont Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2473 Verdmont Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2473 Verdmont Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2473 Verdmont Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2473 Verdmont Ct has a pool.
Does 2473 Verdmont Ct have accessible units?
No, 2473 Verdmont Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2473 Verdmont Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2473 Verdmont Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
