214 SW 42nd ST

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Elise is a quintessential Floridian villa with 2,249 sq. ft. living space on a beautifully maintained property with luscious tropical landscaping. It is centrally located in a quiet neighborhood in SW Cape Coral on a Gulf access canal. In just minutes by boat you will be at the most southern tip of Cape Coral. This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home sleeps 10 & therefore it is a perfect choice for larger families or several couples traveling together. The kitchen features bright cabinets, stainless steel appliances & the large breakfast bar as well as everything necessary to prepare delicious meals. Relax & enjoy your morning coffee in the breakfast area that overlooks the pool & canal.The spacious Master Suite features a luxurious King-size bed & a flat-screen TV. The large master bathroom offers a tub & separate walk-in shower. One of the three guest bedrooms one offers a King bed, 1 a Queen & the 3 guest bedroom offers 2 sets of twin over twin bunk beds which is perfect for children. They share the a guest bath with a tub/shower combination that opens to the lanai.