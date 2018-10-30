All apartments in Cape Coral
214 SW 42nd ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

214 SW 42nd ST

214 Southwest 42nd Street · (239) 673-9294
Location

214 Southwest 42nd Street, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,736

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Elise is a quintessential Floridian villa with 2,249 sq. ft. living space on a beautifully maintained property with luscious tropical landscaping. It is centrally located in a quiet neighborhood in SW Cape Coral on a Gulf access canal. In just minutes by boat you will be at the most southern tip of Cape Coral. This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home sleeps 10 & therefore it is a perfect choice for larger families or several couples traveling together. The kitchen features bright cabinets, stainless steel appliances & the large breakfast bar as well as everything necessary to prepare delicious meals. Relax & enjoy your morning coffee in the breakfast area that overlooks the pool & canal.The spacious Master Suite features a luxurious King-size bed & a flat-screen TV. The large master bathroom offers a tub & separate walk-in shower. One of the three guest bedrooms one offers a King bed, 1 a Queen & the 3 guest bedroom offers 2 sets of twin over twin bunk beds which is perfect for children. They share the a guest bath with a tub/shower combination that opens to the lanai.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 SW 42nd ST have any available units?
214 SW 42nd ST has a unit available for $4,736 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 214 SW 42nd ST currently offering any rent specials?
214 SW 42nd ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 SW 42nd ST pet-friendly?
No, 214 SW 42nd ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 214 SW 42nd ST offer parking?
No, 214 SW 42nd ST does not offer parking.
Does 214 SW 42nd ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 SW 42nd ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 SW 42nd ST have a pool?
Yes, 214 SW 42nd ST has a pool.
Does 214 SW 42nd ST have accessible units?
No, 214 SW 42nd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 214 SW 42nd ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 SW 42nd ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 SW 42nd ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 SW 42nd ST does not have units with air conditioning.
