Amenities

pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities pool

This is a VACATION RENTAL Only! Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Located in a quiet neighborhood Villa Jasmin is a located on a freshwater lake in the freshwater canal system & provides everything you need to spend a relaxing vacation. This beautiful retreat offers 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. The bright kitchen is fully equipped with a large breakfast bar & everything you need to prepare meals for the family. The spacious living room offers plenty of seating & a flat screen TV so the family can relax after the day's activities. The office features a large desk for anyone who needs to keep in touch while on vacation. The master bedroom offers a king size bed & flat screen TV. The master bath has a soaking tub, separate shower & dual sinks. The guest rooms offer two twin beds in each room & share the guest bath with large walk in shower. Villa Jasmin’s large screened in Lanai with heated pool & covered dining area allows the family to relax in the warm Florida sunshine, as well as enjoy meals while watching the fabulous views of the fresh water canal & all of the wildlife that make Cape Coral's canal system their home.