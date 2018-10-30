1944 Four Mile Cove PKY

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Location, Location, Location, plus classic Florida estate lifestyle. Villa Claire is a distinct 2-story Gulf access home in the very desirable area of Southeast Cape Coral. It is located at a small romantic lake next to a nature preserve. By car you will drive less than 5 minutes to Cape Coral’s main business district along Del Prado Boulevard, where you will find an abundance of stores, shopping centers, restaurants and bars.

This almost 5,000 sq.ft. classic Florida vacation home offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. All rooms feature first class traditional furniture and area typical decorations. The large, fully equipped and well laid out gourmet kitchen offers everything you need to prepare an extensive multi-course vacation meal or just some party hors d’oeuvres. There is also a convenient in-kitchen breakfast area plus a large breakfast bar available. A formal dining room is reserved for those special family dinner occasions. The impressive great room features a fireplace in front of a remarkably comfortable seating area.