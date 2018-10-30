All apartments in Cape Coral
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1944 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,920

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Location, Location, Location, plus classic Florida estate lifestyle. Villa Claire is a distinct 2-story Gulf access home in the very desirable area of Southeast Cape Coral. It is located at a small romantic lake next to a nature preserve. By car you will drive less than 5 minutes to Cape Coral’s main business district along Del Prado Boulevard, where you will find an abundance of stores, shopping centers, restaurants and bars.
This almost 5,000 sq.ft. classic Florida vacation home offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. All rooms feature first class traditional furniture and area typical decorations. The large, fully equipped and well laid out gourmet kitchen offers everything you need to prepare an extensive multi-course vacation meal or just some party hors d’oeuvres. There is also a convenient in-kitchen breakfast area plus a large breakfast bar available. A formal dining room is reserved for those special family dinner occasions. The impressive great room features a fireplace in front of a remarkably comfortable seating area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 Four Mile Cove PKY have any available units?
1944 Four Mile Cove PKY has a unit available for $5,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1944 Four Mile Cove PKY currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Four Mile Cove PKY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Four Mile Cove PKY pet-friendly?
No, 1944 Four Mile Cove PKY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1944 Four Mile Cove PKY offer parking?
No, 1944 Four Mile Cove PKY does not offer parking.
Does 1944 Four Mile Cove PKY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1944 Four Mile Cove PKY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Four Mile Cove PKY have a pool?
Yes, 1944 Four Mile Cove PKY has a pool.
Does 1944 Four Mile Cove PKY have accessible units?
No, 1944 Four Mile Cove PKY does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 Four Mile Cove PKY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1944 Four Mile Cove PKY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1944 Four Mile Cove PKY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1944 Four Mile Cove PKY does not have units with air conditioning.
