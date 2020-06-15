All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1914 SE 21st ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1914 SE 21st ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

1914 SE 21st ST

1914 Southeast 21st Street · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Hancock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1914 Southeast 21st Street, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,557

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. You definitely will enjoy your vacation in Villa Yellow Paradise. This gorgeous, brand new vacation home offers modern furnishings and is located in a very quiet, yet convenient location, ideal for reaching the many beautiful beaches in Cape Coral, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Pine Island, which are between 15 and 35 minutes away by car. Grocery stores, shopping malls, family restaurants, bars, and cinemas are within 5 to 10 minutes reach. From the lanai, which irresistibly invites to restful relaxation, you have a magnificent view across the wide canal lined with impressive villas. You will experience the true Florida feeling as soon as you drive through the surrounding neighborhood with its beautiful palm trees, lush tropical landscaping and intersecting canals. The light-flooded and charmingly decorated house has about 3,230 sq. ft. of living space and offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. In the spacious and comfortably furnished living room you will enjoy the 65" flat screen smart TV with DVD player.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 SE 21st ST have any available units?
1914 SE 21st ST has a unit available for $6,557 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1914 SE 21st ST currently offering any rent specials?
1914 SE 21st ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 SE 21st ST pet-friendly?
No, 1914 SE 21st ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1914 SE 21st ST offer parking?
No, 1914 SE 21st ST does not offer parking.
Does 1914 SE 21st ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1914 SE 21st ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 SE 21st ST have a pool?
Yes, 1914 SE 21st ST has a pool.
Does 1914 SE 21st ST have accessible units?
No, 1914 SE 21st ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 SE 21st ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1914 SE 21st ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1914 SE 21st ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1914 SE 21st ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1914 SE 21st ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity