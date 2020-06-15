1914 SE 21st ST

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. You definitely will enjoy your vacation in Villa Yellow Paradise. This gorgeous, brand new vacation home offers modern furnishings and is located in a very quiet, yet convenient location, ideal for reaching the many beautiful beaches in Cape Coral, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Pine Island, which are between 15 and 35 minutes away by car. Grocery stores, shopping malls, family restaurants, bars, and cinemas are within 5 to 10 minutes reach. From the lanai, which irresistibly invites to restful relaxation, you have a magnificent view across the wide canal lined with impressive villas. You will experience the true Florida feeling as soon as you drive through the surrounding neighborhood with its beautiful palm trees, lush tropical landscaping and intersecting canals. The light-flooded and charmingly decorated house has about 3,230 sq. ft. of living space and offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. In the spacious and comfortably furnished living room you will enjoy the 65" flat screen smart TV with DVD player.