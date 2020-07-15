All apartments in Cape Coral
1837 Concordia Lake CIR

1837 Concordia Lake Circle · (239) 244-7420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1837 Concordia Lake Circle, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Diplomat

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1209 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
cable included
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
cable included
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available in beautiful Concordia Lakes community! This unit is on the 2nd level, and has a lovely greatroom, kitchen and bathrooms have granite countertops and there is a screened balcony off of the living room with a partial view of the lake. Master bedroom is spacious and has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet, plus a 2nd closet! Guest bedroom has a walk-in closet and is next to the Guest Bathroom. Attached 1 car garage brings you directly into your unit and has additional space for storage. Laundry Room is in residence. The Concordia Lakes community also features a community pool, exercise room, walking paths with views of water, basic cable included and more! Call today for your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 Concordia Lake CIR have any available units?
1837 Concordia Lake CIR has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1837 Concordia Lake CIR have?
Some of 1837 Concordia Lake CIR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 Concordia Lake CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1837 Concordia Lake CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 Concordia Lake CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1837 Concordia Lake CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1837 Concordia Lake CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1837 Concordia Lake CIR offers parking.
Does 1837 Concordia Lake CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 Concordia Lake CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 Concordia Lake CIR have a pool?
Yes, 1837 Concordia Lake CIR has a pool.
Does 1837 Concordia Lake CIR have accessible units?
No, 1837 Concordia Lake CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 Concordia Lake CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1837 Concordia Lake CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
