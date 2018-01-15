1822 SW 25th TER

Amenities

walk in closets pool ice maker furnished

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. You have found the home you have been looking for! Highly rated Villa Lexi is a very clean, beautifully decorated pool home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus a den/office located in a quiet neighborhood in the desirable SW area of Cape Coral. The double door entry welcomes you to an open concept floor plan & a direct view of the lanai & pool for the WOW factor. A split floor plan with the master suite located on one side of the home & the other two bedrooms located on the opposite side of the home assures privacy. The master suite & 1 guest bedroom have a Queen bed & the second guest bedroom has two Twin beds. The fully furnished kitchen offers a true abundance of cookware & utensils for those who enjoy cooking. New modern appliances with filtered water & ice maker, ample storage & a breakfast bar complete the kitchen. The living room features a large comfortable sectional sofa, a flat screen TV, Blue Ray DVD player, & a stereo system. The spacious master bedroom features an en suite bathroom, a walk-in closet, double sink & a completely tiled walk in shower & sliders to the lanai.