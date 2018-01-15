All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1822 SW 25th TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1822 SW 25th TER
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

1822 SW 25th TER

1822 Southwest 25th Terrace · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1822 Southwest 25th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
ice maker
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
ice maker
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. You have found the home you have been looking for! Highly rated Villa Lexi is a very clean, beautifully decorated pool home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus a den/office located in a quiet neighborhood in the desirable SW area of Cape Coral. The double door entry welcomes you to an open concept floor plan & a direct view of the lanai & pool for the WOW factor. A split floor plan with the master suite located on one side of the home & the other two bedrooms located on the opposite side of the home assures privacy. The master suite & 1 guest bedroom have a Queen bed & the second guest bedroom has two Twin beds. The fully furnished kitchen offers a true abundance of cookware & utensils for those who enjoy cooking. New modern appliances with filtered water & ice maker, ample storage & a breakfast bar complete the kitchen. The living room features a large comfortable sectional sofa, a flat screen TV, Blue Ray DVD player, & a stereo system. The spacious master bedroom features an en suite bathroom, a walk-in closet, double sink & a completely tiled walk in shower & sliders to the lanai.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 SW 25th TER have any available units?
1822 SW 25th TER has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 SW 25th TER have?
Some of 1822 SW 25th TER's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 SW 25th TER currently offering any rent specials?
1822 SW 25th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 SW 25th TER pet-friendly?
No, 1822 SW 25th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1822 SW 25th TER offer parking?
No, 1822 SW 25th TER does not offer parking.
Does 1822 SW 25th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 SW 25th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 SW 25th TER have a pool?
Yes, 1822 SW 25th TER has a pool.
Does 1822 SW 25th TER have accessible units?
No, 1822 SW 25th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 SW 25th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 SW 25th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1822 SW 25th TER?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity