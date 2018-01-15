All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

1811 SE 43rd ST

1811 Southeast 43rd Street · (239) 673-9294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1811 Southeast 43rd Street, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,639

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. This is a charming Floridian Villa with 1,742 sq. ft living space on a beautifully maintained property with tropical landscaping. It is perfectly located in a very friendly neighborhood on a Gulf access canal with only about 5 minutes to the river by boat. By car, you will reach downtown Cape Coral with its impressive variety of restaurant, bars, shops and supermarkets in about 5-7 minutes. When you enter the house you will appreciate the quality furnishings and tasteful decorations. This beautiful appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Gulf access pool home is perfect for families or couples traveling together, Outside enjoy your very own tropical oasis, complete with an electric heated pool, amazing waterfront views, and a sun deck right at the canal. The fully equipped kitchen with its elegantly finished counter tops, bright cabinets, stainless appliances, and breakfast bar has everything necessary to prepare delicious meals. The spacious Master Suite features a King size bed,a flat screen TV, a luxurious master bath, a walk in closet and sliding doors to the pool area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 SE 43rd ST have any available units?
1811 SE 43rd ST has a unit available for $3,639 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 SE 43rd ST have?
Some of 1811 SE 43rd ST's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 SE 43rd ST currently offering any rent specials?
1811 SE 43rd ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 SE 43rd ST pet-friendly?
No, 1811 SE 43rd ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1811 SE 43rd ST offer parking?
No, 1811 SE 43rd ST does not offer parking.
Does 1811 SE 43rd ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 SE 43rd ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 SE 43rd ST have a pool?
Yes, 1811 SE 43rd ST has a pool.
Does 1811 SE 43rd ST have accessible units?
No, 1811 SE 43rd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 SE 43rd ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 SE 43rd ST does not have units with dishwashers.
