1811 SE 43rd ST

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. This is a charming Floridian Villa with 1,742 sq. ft living space on a beautifully maintained property with tropical landscaping. It is perfectly located in a very friendly neighborhood on a Gulf access canal with only about 5 minutes to the river by boat. By car, you will reach downtown Cape Coral with its impressive variety of restaurant, bars, shops and supermarkets in about 5-7 minutes. When you enter the house you will appreciate the quality furnishings and tasteful decorations. This beautiful appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Gulf access pool home is perfect for families or couples traveling together, Outside enjoy your very own tropical oasis, complete with an electric heated pool, amazing waterfront views, and a sun deck right at the canal. The fully equipped kitchen with its elegantly finished counter tops, bright cabinets, stainless appliances, and breakfast bar has everything necessary to prepare delicious meals. The spacious Master Suite features a King size bed,a flat screen TV, a luxurious master bath, a walk in closet and sliding doors to the pool area.