Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

1781 Four Mile Cove PKY

1781 Four Mile Cove Parkway · (239) 443-6946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1781 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 146 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
A full furnished and beautifully decorated Fourth floor condo with a Boat Slip in a waterfront gated community. Beautiful views of the gulf access canal a few minutes from the open water with an abundance of wildlife and birds.THE LIVING ROOM has a large TV, 2 sofas and a leather LaZy Boy and a granite top raised snack bar. THE KITCHEN features Corian counters & white cabinets complete with all utensils, dishware & amenities and breakfast area. THE MASTER SUITE with king bed, TV, a bay window with views of the canal, private entrance to the lanai, two walk-in closets, double marble vanity, large shower for two and private water closet. THE SECOND BEDROOM has Queen bed THE THIRD ROOM has a day bed. The large LAUNDRY ROOM features a full size washer and dryer. Available for seasonal monthly rent or yearly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1781 Four Mile Cove PKY have any available units?
1781 Four Mile Cove PKY has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1781 Four Mile Cove PKY have?
Some of 1781 Four Mile Cove PKY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1781 Four Mile Cove PKY currently offering any rent specials?
1781 Four Mile Cove PKY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1781 Four Mile Cove PKY pet-friendly?
No, 1781 Four Mile Cove PKY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1781 Four Mile Cove PKY offer parking?
No, 1781 Four Mile Cove PKY does not offer parking.
Does 1781 Four Mile Cove PKY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1781 Four Mile Cove PKY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1781 Four Mile Cove PKY have a pool?
No, 1781 Four Mile Cove PKY does not have a pool.
Does 1781 Four Mile Cove PKY have accessible units?
No, 1781 Four Mile Cove PKY does not have accessible units.
Does 1781 Four Mile Cove PKY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1781 Four Mile Cove PKY does not have units with dishwashers.
