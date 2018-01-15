1781 Four Mile Cove PKY

Amenities

A full furnished and beautifully decorated Fourth floor condo with a Boat Slip in a waterfront gated community. Beautiful views of the gulf access canal a few minutes from the open water with an abundance of wildlife and birds.THE LIVING ROOM has a large TV, 2 sofas and a leather LaZy Boy and a granite top raised snack bar. THE KITCHEN features Corian counters & white cabinets complete with all utensils, dishware & amenities and breakfast area. THE MASTER SUITE with king bed, TV, a bay window with views of the canal, private entrance to the lanai, two walk-in closets, double marble vanity, large shower for two and private water closet. THE SECOND BEDROOM has Queen bed THE THIRD ROOM has a day bed. The large LAUNDRY ROOM features a full size washer and dryer. Available for seasonal monthly rent or yearly rent.