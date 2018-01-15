1771 Four Mile Cove PKY

Amenities
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo features a split bedroom design. Master includes a walk-in closet and private adjoining bath. Large living area. Flooring is Carpet and Tile,crown molding and 5" baseboards throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops with counter bar, stainless steel refrigerator, smooth-top range, microwave and dishwasher with separate utility room with washer/dryer. Enjoy the private location to the rear of the complex. Washer/Dryer for tenant convenience. Assigned carport parking. WATER INCLUDED! Stay active with all this community offers - Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Community Pool, Tennis and Basketball courts, Play Area and Kayak/Canoe launch. Centrally located to shopping, dining and access to Fort Myers.
Rental Criteria:
Non Refundable Application fee of $75.00 per adult (18 and over)-National Credit, Criminal, Eviction background check and 620+ credit score. Must show verifiable income equal to 3X's the monthly rent. No Evictions, Open BK. First, Last and Security required.