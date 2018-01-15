1771 Four Mile Cove PKY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher carport stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo features a split bedroom design. Master includes a walk-in closet and private adjoining bath. Large living area. Flooring is Carpet and Tile,crown molding and 5" baseboards throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops with counter bar, stainless steel refrigerator, smooth-top range, microwave and dishwasher with separate utility room with washer/dryer. Enjoy the private location to the rear of the complex. Washer/Dryer for tenant convenience. Assigned carport parking. WATER INCLUDED! Stay active with all this community offers - Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Community Pool, Tennis and Basketball courts, Play Area and Kayak/Canoe launch. Centrally located to shopping, dining and access to Fort Myers.

Rental Criteria:

Non Refundable Application fee of $75.00 per adult (18 and over)-National Credit, Criminal, Eviction background check and 620+ credit score. Must show verifiable income equal to 3X's the monthly rent. No Evictions, Open BK. First, Last and Security required.