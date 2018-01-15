All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 6 2020 at 10:00 PM

1771 Four Mile Cove PKY

1771 Four Mile Cove Parkway · (239) 671-0917
Location

1771 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1011 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo features a split bedroom design. Master includes a walk-in closet and private adjoining bath. Large living area. Flooring is Carpet and Tile,crown molding and 5" baseboards throughout. Kitchen features granite countertops with counter bar, stainless steel refrigerator, smooth-top range, microwave and dishwasher with separate utility room with washer/dryer. Enjoy the private location to the rear of the complex. Washer/Dryer for tenant convenience. Assigned carport parking. WATER INCLUDED! Stay active with all this community offers - Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Community Pool, Tennis and Basketball courts, Play Area and Kayak/Canoe launch. Centrally located to shopping, dining and access to Fort Myers.
Rental Criteria:
Non Refundable Application fee of $75.00 per adult (18 and over)-National Credit, Criminal, Eviction background check and 620+ credit score. Must show verifiable income equal to 3X's the monthly rent. No Evictions, Open BK. First, Last and Security required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1771 Four Mile Cove PKY have any available units?
1771 Four Mile Cove PKY has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1771 Four Mile Cove PKY have?
Some of 1771 Four Mile Cove PKY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1771 Four Mile Cove PKY currently offering any rent specials?
1771 Four Mile Cove PKY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1771 Four Mile Cove PKY pet-friendly?
No, 1771 Four Mile Cove PKY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1771 Four Mile Cove PKY offer parking?
Yes, 1771 Four Mile Cove PKY does offer parking.
Does 1771 Four Mile Cove PKY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1771 Four Mile Cove PKY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1771 Four Mile Cove PKY have a pool?
Yes, 1771 Four Mile Cove PKY has a pool.
Does 1771 Four Mile Cove PKY have accessible units?
No, 1771 Four Mile Cove PKY does not have accessible units.
Does 1771 Four Mile Cove PKY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1771 Four Mile Cove PKY has units with dishwashers.
