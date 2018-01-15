All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1718 SW 30th TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

1718 SW 30th TER

1718 Southwest 30th Terrace · (239) 823-9553
Location

1718 Southwest 30th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

gym
pool
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Vacation living at its finest! Welcome to Villa Marco the tranquil oasis located on a Gulf access canal in desirable Southwest Cape Coral. Located near Cape Harbour nightlife as well as the most of your daily needs....pharmacies, banking, groceries, fuel and dining. Luxurious and a brand-new furnishings including bedding sheets, towels... all new! Be the first to enjoy unforgettable moments in the lanai, swim in electrically heated pool or relax by fishing on dock in a backyard of intersecting canals and fenced back yard with tropical landscaping . The Master Suite features a bedroom with King-size bed and an oval bath tub and walk through shower. The remaining 3 bedrooms have Queen-size bed's. The 5th room of Villa Marco is a home gym!! Lanai is very spacious and offers gas grill, Villa Marco is also equipped with kayak. Weekly rental permit it during the off-season for $1500 weekly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 SW 30th TER have any available units?
1718 SW 30th TER has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 SW 30th TER have?
Some of 1718 SW 30th TER's amenities include gym, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 SW 30th TER currently offering any rent specials?
1718 SW 30th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 SW 30th TER pet-friendly?
No, 1718 SW 30th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1718 SW 30th TER offer parking?
No, 1718 SW 30th TER does not offer parking.
Does 1718 SW 30th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 SW 30th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 SW 30th TER have a pool?
Yes, 1718 SW 30th TER has a pool.
Does 1718 SW 30th TER have accessible units?
No, 1718 SW 30th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 SW 30th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1718 SW 30th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
