1718 SW 30th TER

Vacation living at its finest! Welcome to Villa Marco the tranquil oasis located on a Gulf access canal in desirable Southwest Cape Coral. Located near Cape Harbour nightlife as well as the most of your daily needs....pharmacies, banking, groceries, fuel and dining. Luxurious and a brand-new furnishings including bedding sheets, towels... all new! Be the first to enjoy unforgettable moments in the lanai, swim in electrically heated pool or relax by fishing on dock in a backyard of intersecting canals and fenced back yard with tropical landscaping . The Master Suite features a bedroom with King-size bed and an oval bath tub and walk through shower. The remaining 3 bedrooms have Queen-size bed's. The 5th room of Villa Marco is a home gym!! Lanai is very spacious and offers gas grill, Villa Marco is also equipped with kayak. Weekly rental permit it during the off-season for $1500 weekly.