1704 Savona PKY

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Villa Connie offers everything needed for a memorable Florida Vacation. Villa Connie is located on a sailboat access canal just a short trip to the Caloosahatchee River & onto the beautiful waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Villa Connie is a spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath home with a split floor plan for privacy. The living room features comfortable leather furniture & a large flat screen TV. The master bedroom features a king-size bed & a flat-screen TV. The master bathroom features two separate vanities & a large walk-in shower. The guest bedroom features a king-size bed * flat-screen TV. The second guest room features 2 twin-size beds. The guest bathroom features a tub/shower combination. This home is complete with a game room which includes a pool table, dart board, large screen TV & a dry bar. With all of the sliders, doors & windows open, it gives you the feeling of bringing the outdoors in.