Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

1704 Savona PKY

1704 Savona Parkway · (239) 673-9294
Location

1704 Savona Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,464

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Villa Connie offers everything needed for a memorable Florida Vacation. Villa Connie is located on a sailboat access canal just a short trip to the Caloosahatchee River & onto the beautiful waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Villa Connie is a spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath home with a split floor plan for privacy. The living room features comfortable leather furniture & a large flat screen TV. The master bedroom features a king-size bed & a flat-screen TV. The master bathroom features two separate vanities & a large walk-in shower. The guest bedroom features a king-size bed * flat-screen TV. The second guest room features 2 twin-size beds. The guest bathroom features a tub/shower combination. This home is complete with a game room which includes a pool table, dart board, large screen TV & a dry bar. With all of the sliders, doors & windows open, it gives you the feeling of bringing the outdoors in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Savona PKY have any available units?
1704 Savona PKY has a unit available for $5,464 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1704 Savona PKY currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Savona PKY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Savona PKY pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Savona PKY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1704 Savona PKY offer parking?
No, 1704 Savona PKY does not offer parking.
Does 1704 Savona PKY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Savona PKY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Savona PKY have a pool?
Yes, 1704 Savona PKY has a pool.
Does 1704 Savona PKY have accessible units?
No, 1704 Savona PKY does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Savona PKY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 Savona PKY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Savona PKY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 Savona PKY does not have units with air conditioning.
