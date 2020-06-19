1627 Beach PKY

Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets ice maker range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Welcome to Beach Villa, An ultra convenient waterfront and beautifully decorated escape in SW Florida! Located conveniently off Del Prado Boulevard and close to Jaycee Riverfront Park as well as most of your daily needs. Pharmacy, Grocery, Fuel, Banking and more are just a short distance away. Your condo awaits! It boasts a king-sized in the master bedroom with an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. The guest bedroom features a queen-sized bed and neighboring bathroom. You are assured to rest comfortably after a day of fun-in-the sun. Your condo comes fully equipped with all the amenities of home, including an electric glass top range, refrigerator with ice maker, coffee maker, toaster, washer & dryer, and more. The living room boasts an over-sized flat screen television. If you tire of watching the television, just turn to the left to enjoy peaceful views of the Gulf of Mexico access canal. Your condo also features a screened-lanai for that afternoon nap, evening dinner or iced tea. Call today for more information. 90 day minimum rental period, so come and enjoy your escape from the cold and snow of the north!