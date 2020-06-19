All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1627 Beach PKY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1627 Beach PKY
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:23 PM

1627 Beach PKY

1627 Beach Parkway · (239) 340-0520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1627 Beach Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Welcome to Beach Villa, An ultra convenient waterfront and beautifully decorated escape in SW Florida! Located conveniently off Del Prado Boulevard and close to Jaycee Riverfront Park as well as most of your daily needs. Pharmacy, Grocery, Fuel, Banking and more are just a short distance away. Your condo awaits! It boasts a king-sized in the master bedroom with an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. The guest bedroom features a queen-sized bed and neighboring bathroom. You are assured to rest comfortably after a day of fun-in-the sun. Your condo comes fully equipped with all the amenities of home, including an electric glass top range, refrigerator with ice maker, coffee maker, toaster, washer & dryer, and more. The living room boasts an over-sized flat screen television. If you tire of watching the television, just turn to the left to enjoy peaceful views of the Gulf of Mexico access canal. Your condo also features a screened-lanai for that afternoon nap, evening dinner or iced tea. Call today for more information. 90 day minimum rental period, so come and enjoy your escape from the cold and snow of the north!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 Beach PKY have any available units?
1627 Beach PKY has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 Beach PKY have?
Some of 1627 Beach PKY's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 Beach PKY currently offering any rent specials?
1627 Beach PKY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 Beach PKY pet-friendly?
No, 1627 Beach PKY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1627 Beach PKY offer parking?
No, 1627 Beach PKY does not offer parking.
Does 1627 Beach PKY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1627 Beach PKY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 Beach PKY have a pool?
No, 1627 Beach PKY does not have a pool.
Does 1627 Beach PKY have accessible units?
No, 1627 Beach PKY does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 Beach PKY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1627 Beach PKY does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1627 Beach PKY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity