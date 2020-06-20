All apartments in Cape Coral
1610 Cornwallis Parkway · (239) 645-2563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1610 Cornwallis Parkway, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Direct Gulf access no bridges! Location, location, location! This beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom is perfectly located just minutes to either the Veterans Bridge or Cape Coral Bridge. Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
A newly remodeled kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with a pass-through window to the patio. Dock with direct gulf access and a 10,000 lb boat lift is available to rent for an additional 300.00 per month. Owner is looking for a long term tenant. Sorry, No pets allowed. Call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Cornwallis PKY have any available units?
1610 Cornwallis PKY has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 Cornwallis PKY have?
Some of 1610 Cornwallis PKY's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Cornwallis PKY currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Cornwallis PKY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Cornwallis PKY pet-friendly?
No, 1610 Cornwallis PKY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1610 Cornwallis PKY offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Cornwallis PKY does offer parking.
Does 1610 Cornwallis PKY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Cornwallis PKY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Cornwallis PKY have a pool?
No, 1610 Cornwallis PKY does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Cornwallis PKY have accessible units?
No, 1610 Cornwallis PKY does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Cornwallis PKY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 Cornwallis PKY does not have units with dishwashers.
