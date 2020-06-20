1610 Cornwallis PKY

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Direct Gulf access no bridges! Location, location, location! This beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom is perfectly located just minutes to either the Veterans Bridge or Cape Coral Bridge. Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

A newly remodeled kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with a pass-through window to the patio. Dock with direct gulf access and a 10,000 lb boat lift is available to rent for an additional 300.00 per month. Owner is looking for a long term tenant. Sorry, No pets allowed. Call today to schedule your showing!