16 SE 16th Place 3

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry

Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 LARGE DOGS WELCOME! RENOVATED 2Br/2B, WASH/D,YARD - Property Id: 300181



BIG DOGS WELCOME! RENOVATED 2 BED/2 BATH * WASHER/DRYER * 1200 SQFT * BRIGHT BIG WINDOWS * PLENTY OF STORAGE & YARD SPACE * Centrally Located by Hancock & Del Prado



SPACIOUS, AIRY, SUNNY & IMMACULATELY CLEAN apartment in a relaxing garden courtyard setting with:

* BATHROOMS: new 48" granite-top vanities, vessel sinks, oversized linen closet

* KITCHEN: stainless steel double-sink with upgraded pull-out faucet, contemporary cabinets, large pantry, fridge, stove, dishwasher

*Huge counter top serves as a great prep area or as a breakfast bar - opens onto great room

*LAUNDRY: Washer & Dryer included, spacious laundry room with lots of storage

* UPGRADED faux-wood window treatments, ceiling fans & dining room light fixture

* New plumbing throughout apt

*Accordion Shutters

* Lots of yard space

* MUST HAVE $4500 verifiable income (1 mo of paystubs required) & good references

* NO felonies, NO evictions

* $350 non-refundable pet deposit

* Only WELL QUALIFIED APPLICANTS

Owner/Agent

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300181

