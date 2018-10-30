All apartments in Cape Coral
16 SE 16th Place 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

16 SE 16th Place 3

16 Southeast 16th Place · (754) 816-6108
Location

16 Southeast 16th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 LARGE DOGS WELCOME! RENOVATED 2Br/2B, WASH/D,YARD - Property Id: 300181

BIG DOGS WELCOME! RENOVATED 2 BED/2 BATH * WASHER/DRYER * 1200 SQFT * BRIGHT BIG WINDOWS * PLENTY OF STORAGE & YARD SPACE * Centrally Located by Hancock & Del Prado

SPACIOUS, AIRY, SUNNY & IMMACULATELY CLEAN apartment in a relaxing garden courtyard setting with:
* BATHROOMS: new 48" granite-top vanities, vessel sinks, oversized linen closet
* KITCHEN: stainless steel double-sink with upgraded pull-out faucet, contemporary cabinets, large pantry, fridge, stove, dishwasher
*Huge counter top serves as a great prep area or as a breakfast bar - opens onto great room
*LAUNDRY: Washer & Dryer included, spacious laundry room with lots of storage
* UPGRADED faux-wood window treatments, ceiling fans & dining room light fixture
* New plumbing throughout apt
*Accordion Shutters
* Lots of yard space
* MUST HAVE $4500 verifiable income (1 mo of paystubs required) & good references
* NO felonies, NO evictions
* $350 non-refundable pet deposit
* Only WELL QUALIFIED APPLICANTS
Owner/Agent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300181
Property Id 300181

(RLNE5857221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 SE 16th Place 3 have any available units?
16 SE 16th Place 3 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 SE 16th Place 3 have?
Some of 16 SE 16th Place 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 SE 16th Place 3 currently offering any rent specials?
16 SE 16th Place 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 SE 16th Place 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 SE 16th Place 3 is pet friendly.
Does 16 SE 16th Place 3 offer parking?
No, 16 SE 16th Place 3 does not offer parking.
Does 16 SE 16th Place 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 SE 16th Place 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 SE 16th Place 3 have a pool?
No, 16 SE 16th Place 3 does not have a pool.
Does 16 SE 16th Place 3 have accessible units?
No, 16 SE 16th Place 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 16 SE 16th Place 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 SE 16th Place 3 has units with dishwashers.
