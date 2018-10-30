16 SE 16th Place 3

Amenities
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 LARGE DOGS WELCOME! RENOVATED 2Br/2B, WASH/D,YARD - Property Id: 300181
BIG DOGS WELCOME! RENOVATED 2 BED/2 BATH * WASHER/DRYER * 1200 SQFT * BRIGHT BIG WINDOWS * PLENTY OF STORAGE & YARD SPACE * Centrally Located by Hancock & Del Prado
SPACIOUS, AIRY, SUNNY & IMMACULATELY CLEAN apartment in a relaxing garden courtyard setting with:
* BATHROOMS: new 48" granite-top vanities, vessel sinks, oversized linen closet
* KITCHEN: stainless steel double-sink with upgraded pull-out faucet, contemporary cabinets, large pantry, fridge, stove, dishwasher
*Huge counter top serves as a great prep area or as a breakfast bar - opens onto great room
*LAUNDRY: Washer & Dryer included, spacious laundry room with lots of storage
* UPGRADED faux-wood window treatments, ceiling fans & dining room light fixture
* New plumbing throughout apt
*Accordion Shutters
* Lots of yard space
* MUST HAVE $4500 verifiable income (1 mo of paystubs required) & good references
* NO felonies, NO evictions
* $350 non-refundable pet deposit
* Only WELL QUALIFIED APPLICANTS
Owner/Agent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300181
Property Id 300181
(RLNE5857221)