159 SW 53rd ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

159 SW 53rd ST

159 Southwest 53rd Street · (239) 233-4464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

159 Southwest 53rd Street, Cape Coral, FL 33914
Pelican

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Looking for tenants for 2020 season and 2019 offseason! SHORT TERM Beautiful SEASONAL RENTAL- in tropical Cape Coral located minutes away from the Cape Coral Yacht Club and some of the great down town activities Cape Coral has to offer. DIRECT ACCESS to the river less than a 5 minute boat ride. Dock lift available for tenants plus TIKI HUT. AVAILABLE NOW! Available per week o! Sparkling blue pool is Solar Heated. Brand new Tile through out the house. All BRAND NEW furnishings- Couches, Beds, TV's ,Cooking Ware, Dressers and ETC!!!! Book now won't be available for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 SW 53rd ST have any available units?
159 SW 53rd ST has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 159 SW 53rd ST currently offering any rent specials?
159 SW 53rd ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 SW 53rd ST pet-friendly?
No, 159 SW 53rd ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 159 SW 53rd ST offer parking?
Yes, 159 SW 53rd ST does offer parking.
Does 159 SW 53rd ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 SW 53rd ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 SW 53rd ST have a pool?
Yes, 159 SW 53rd ST has a pool.
Does 159 SW 53rd ST have accessible units?
No, 159 SW 53rd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 159 SW 53rd ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 SW 53rd ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 SW 53rd ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 SW 53rd ST does not have units with air conditioning.
